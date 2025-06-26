Get a sneak peek of 280 Living's July edition

Expand Cover of 280 Living's July 2025 edition

How did the most-traveled non-interstate highway in the metro area become such a confusing mess? This month, Taylor Bright dives into the fragmented world of U.S. 280 — a daily commute for thousands that doubles as a municipal guessing game. Where do city lines fall? Who answers your 911 call? Why did it evolve this way? If you’ve ever asked yourself “Where the heck am I?” somewhere between Home Depot and Chick-fil-A, you’re not alone.

We also continue our look at the changing face of college sports. In part two of The New Playbook, Sports Editor Kyle Parmley highlights how college athletes from our local high schools are navigating endorsement deals, transfers and a system shifting beneath their feet — all while preparing for the next seismic change: direct pay from universities.

And finally, just as July brings the height of summer blockbuster season, East 280 finds itself without a movie theater. Taylor Bright explores what the closure of AMC Lee Branch means for a growing community — and the future of moviegoing itself.