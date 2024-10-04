Get sneak peak of Academy Sports + Outdoors new 280 location

× 1 of 7 Expand By Taylor Bright × 2 of 7 Expand By Taylor Bright × 3 of 7 Expand By Taylor Bright × 4 of 7 Expand By Taylor Bright × 5 of 7 Expand By Taylor Bright × 6 of 7 Expand By Taylor Bright × 7 of 7 Expand By Taylor Bright Prev Next

The Academy Sports + Outdoor on U.S. 280 hosted a first look at the store prior to the store’s Monday soft opening.

The store will have its grand opening on Thursday. Part of the opening will be a donation of $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Alabama. During the event, children from the Boy & Girls club will be given a $200 gift card to shop for new apparel, shoes and sporting goods.

As part of the grand opening event, there will be:

50% off Magellan Outdoors apparel

$99.99 OG Bronco Charcoal Grill

$49.99 Kid’s Bikes

There will also be a mystery gift card giveaway on Friday – Sunday (Oct. 11 to Oct. 13) where the first 150 customers (18 years or older) in line each morning will be given a mystery gift card worth anywhere from $20 to $500.

This is Academy’s 16th store in Alabama, with other local locations in Hoover, Trussville, Gadsden and Tuscaloosa. With this store opening, Academy will have 291 stores across 19 states.

The store is located in the River Ridge shopping center off of 280 by the Target and the newly-opened Marshall's.

The store's hours are:

Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

For more information on the store, customers can visit academy.com/Birmingham.

For customers interested in applying for a position at the store, they can visit careers.academy.com.