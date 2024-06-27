Get to know: Sandy Evers, Oak Mountain Middle School

Expand Sandy Evers. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle Sandy Evers, principal, Oak Mountain Middle School

Sandy Evers has been an educator and administrator for 29 years. She discussed what inspired her to pursue the career and more in a Get to Know Q-and-A with 280 Living.

What inspired you to become an educator?

When I was in high school, I had an administrator who showed up. He was there, he was present and he made a difference in my life. He showed up when I needed him. And I thought if I could do that, if I could make a difference in the lives of young people on a daily basis, I want to be a part of it. I wanted to do that and it led me to education. He gave me my “why,” and I'm very thankful.

How long have you been in education?

This is my 29th year involved in education. I was fortunate to be a physical education teacher for the first 21 years, a PE teacher and a cross-country and track and field coach. Then I moved into the world of administration. The last eight years, I served as an assistant principal for seven and currently as principal at Oak Mountain Middle School.

Tell us about your favorite teacher.

“That's a tough one because I had so many amazing teachers. I can tell you this much: that I loved a teacher that took time to build relationships, connections and bonds that they wanted to get to know me. And I felt safe and trusted. I appreciated a teacher who created a feeling of safety, trust, patience, kindness and love in their classroom. That was awesome.”

What is the best part about working in education?

“I am truly lucky to be an educator. I encourage my kids to work hard, be nice, smile often and call home, and to be in the hallways or to be somewhere and a student to come up and say ‘Hi,’ to wave, to smile, to connect to me. It warms my heart. It encourages me and helps me to move forward every day and know that I've maybe made a small difference in their lives. It’s my “why.”