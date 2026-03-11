Golden retrievers and their owners invited to “Epic Golden Gathering” at Veterans Park

× Expand Image courtesy of Adopt a Golden Birmingham

Adopt a Golden Birmingham will host the second annual Epic Golden Gathering on Sunday, March 15, from 2-5 p.m. at Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road.

The event invites golden retriever owners and their dogs to gather for an afternoon of games, treats and socializing. Activities will include fun competitions for the dogs, training tips from experts and opportunities to meet adoptable golden retrievers currently in the organization’s care. The day will conclude with a large group photo of all the golden retrievers in attendance.

Tickets are $10 per dog, and owners attend free. Each registered dog will receive a “Tail Wag Bag” with a bandana and treats. Dogs must be on leash, vaccinated and friendly with people and other dogs.

All proceeds benefit Adopt a Golden Birmingham, a nonprofit that rescues golden retrievers and golden mixes and places them in safe, permanent homes.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/m/EpicGoldenGathering.