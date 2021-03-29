Golf tournament benefiting LLS

× Expand Stock photo. Genny Williams, broker and real estate marketer at X-tra Living at eXp Realty, is a candidate for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Woman of the Year and will be hosting a Scramble for Life: a Benefit for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at The Meadows Golf Course in Harpersville on April 9.

Scramble for Life: a Benefit for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

WHERE: The Meadows Golf Course, Harpersville

WHEN: April 9, 8 a.m.

COST: $200 per team; hole sponsorships available

CALL: 601-506-7905

WEB: pages.lls.org/mwoy/al/bhm21/gwilliams

Genny Williams, broker and real estate marketer at X-tra Living at eXp Realty, is a candidate for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Woman of the Year, and she will be hosting a Scramble for Life: a Benefit for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at The Meadows Golf Course in Harpersville on April 9.

The cost for a two-person team is $200 and includes range balls, a golf cart, golf fees and lunch. The first round will begin at 8 a.m., followed by lunch at noon, and then the second round will begin at 1 p.m.

Hole sponsorships are available: one hole for $100; three holes for $250; five holes for $400; nine holes for $750 and 18 holes for $1500. Contact Ericka Thurston to reserve your team spot or to sponsor a hole(s) at 601-506-7905.

To donate to Williams’ LLS team, visit pages.lls.org/mwoy/al/bhm21/gwilliams.