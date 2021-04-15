Gov. Ivey joins Alabama State Parks Foundation

On Thursday, April 15, Gov. Kay Ivey visited Oak Mountain State Park where she joined the Alabama State Parks Foundation and announced efforts to investing millions of dollars toward park improvements.

Ivey discussed an $80 million bond issue for park improvements that must be approved by voters through a constitutional amendment in 2022 if the state legislature approves it during this session.

“Alabamians love and cherish the State Parks, and we must make sure they are maintained and available for generations to come,” Ivey said. “I support the use of state bonds to make the needed enhancements throughout the state parks system.”

In addition, the non-profit Alabama State Parks Foundation announced the launch of its corporate giving campaign with a goal of raising an additional $14 million for park improvements.

The ASPF kicked off its corporate giving campaign with pledges of $250,000 by Buffalo Rock Company and $100,000 from the Alabama Power Foundation. Their goal is to raise $14 million in corporate donations in the next five years.

“Since the creation of the Alabama State Parks Foundation in 2018, we have worked to improve and enhance our State Parks, and our corporate giving campaign is another significant and important step for our organization,” Alabama State Parks Foundation President Dr. Dan Hendricks said. “I also applaud and thank Go. Ivey for her visionary leadership and support of the State Parks system.

Between the new bond issue and ASPF’s fundraising, projects include to expand campgrounds, add cabins and improve internet connectivity, among others.

About 80 to 90 percent of state parks annual funding comes from user fees for rental, lodging, golf and other amenities in the parks.

In 2020, the State Parks attracted a record 6.27 million visitors, and by enhancing facilities or building additional ones, that number could continue to grow.

“Our state parks system is run as efficiently as ever, but there are plenty of needs in every one of the 21 parks — both the small and larger parks,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation. “What Gov. Ivey and the Alabama State Parks Foundation have done is create a funding framework for how we can modernize and enhance an already dynamic State Parks system and make it better than ever."

Blankenship added that they will be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money and funds donated by the corporate community.”

“Our state parks offer so many amazing outdoors adventures for all Alabamians, and we appreciate so many people working so hard to help us continue that legacy,” he said.