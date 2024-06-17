Grandview CEO elected to Alabama Hospital Association Board of Trustees

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grandview Medical Center

The Alabama Hospital Association announced on Monday that Daniel McKinney, chief executive officer at Grandview Medical Center, was elected to the Alabama Hospital Association (AlaHA) Board of Trustees as one of three Birmingham Regional Council Representatives.

The election took place at theAssociation’s recent annual meeting.

"The AlaHA Board of Trustees represents the state's 124 hospitals and their diverse populations, spanning urban and rural areas, acute care, and specialty services," said Donald E. Williamson, MD, President of AlaHA. "Our regional representatives ensure that varied perspectives are brought to the state level, and it is no surprise that a leader like Daniel was elected to serve in this capacity."

In addition to his operations management responsibilities as CEO, McKinney has led major Grandview market development initiatives, including the Freestanding Emergency Department in Trussville and the Outpatient Surgery Department in Grandview PhysiciansPlaza II. Before being named CEO of Grandview, McKinney was the Chief Executive Officer of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley.

A native of Birmingham, Daniel earned his bachelor’s degree in healthcare management from the University of Alabama and a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.