Grandview Medical adds rooms to ER department

Grandview Medical Center celebrates opening of 10 additional ER room on August 7, 2024.

Grandview Medical Center opened 10 additional ER treatment rooms. The hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the extra rooms.

“Currently, our ER has approximately 45,000 visits annually. This expansion will allow our team to continue providing responsive emergency care for patients needing our services,” said Justin Bryant, chief operating officer at Grandview. “The additional rooms will minimize the use of alternative treatment areas and improve the patient experience.”

The completion of this project brings the total number of treatment rooms to 32. The expansion used 3,600 square feet of shell space within the emergency department.