Grandview Medical Center marks 10 years on the U.S. 280 corridor

Grandview Medical Center is celebrating a decade of healthcare growth and innovation along U.S. 280. The hospital, which opened at its current location on Oct. 10, 2015, has served as a regional hub for patients across Shelby and Jefferson counties — and a major driver of local economic development.

Originally Trinity Medical Center, the hospital’s move to the 280 corridor marked a turning point in both access and infrastructure for surrounding communities. Since that relocation, Grandview Health has invested more than $131 million in expansions and services.

The system’s growth includes new facilities like the Grandview Cancer Center (opened in 2018), Grandview Physicians Plaza II, and a freestanding emergency department in Trussville — all designed to serve a growing population and improve access to care.

By the numbers, Grandview says its impact over the past 10 years includes:

Over $1.7 billion in salaries and benefits to employees

More than $370 million in tax contributions

Inpatient admissions growing from 11,523 in 2015 to more than 29,000 in 2024

“Our growth would not be possible without the support of the community,” said Grandview Health CEO Daniel McKinney. “From area leaders who have helped us expand our footprint to the patients who entrust us with their care every day.”

As part of its anniversary, Grandview employees volunteered with Grace Klein Community and Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank. On Friday, Oct. 10, Grandview will host a celebration for employees — including a special guest: Meghan Whitney, the first baby born at the new facility in 2015.

Learn more at grandviewhealth.com.