Grandview Medical Center Receives Award for Stroke Treatment

Grandview Medical Center has been awarded an award for the quality of care it provides stroke patients.

The American Heart Association gave the hospital the Get With the Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award, Grandview announced Monday. The award goes to hospitals who have committed to putting into practice a set of guidelines set out to ensure patients receive care which follows best practices and minimizes the long-term effects of a stroke.

“I am incredibly proud of our team here at Grandview and their commitment to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Daniel McKinney, Grandview CEO. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in the communities we serve can experience longer, healthier lives.”

Strokes are the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States, according to the American Stroke Association.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Grandview Medical Center for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group and professor of neurology and director of fellowships of neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Grandview also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll award, which awards hospitals which have met a criteria reducing the time of a patient’s admission and that patient receiving thrombolytic therapy, which treats blood clots.