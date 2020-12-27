Grandview selected as Project 4 donation recipient

× Expand Photo courtesy of Leisha Harris. A room inside Grandview Medical Center’s NICU.

Grandview Medical Center is one of 10 national hospitals to receive a NICU donation as part of Project 4, an initiative sponsored by Project Sweet Peas, a national nonprofit organization that supports NICUs and NICU families, and 4moms, the makers of the mamaRoo infant seat.

In its fourth year, the Project 4 “Nominate a NICU” program invites parents, families and hospital employees to share their stories about their incredible NICUs and NICU staff for the opportunity to become one of 10 hospital donation recipients.

The mamaRoo infant seat is currently used in more than 375 hospitals across the country. Doctors and nurses find the natural bouncing and swaying motion of the seat to be transformational in caring for preemies and babies with severe conditions such as Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS).

“We are grateful for the donation,” said Stephanie Armstead, director of Women’s Services at Grandview Medical Center. “The mamaRoo is a favorite with NICU nurses and families, and these five seats will be put to good use.”

Submitted by Leisha Harris.