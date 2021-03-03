Grant funds exceed over $1 million for Chelsea schools

× Expand Screenshot by Leah Ingram Eagle Mayor Tony Picklesimer

Chelsea schools received another round of Nick Grant funds approved during the March 2 Chelsea Council meeting.

Nine Nick Grant resolutions were approved during the meeting totaling $124,515.25. These were over and above the other grants that were already approved.

“Let me say thank you to the people here in the meeting that serve on the grant committee: Crystal [Etheredge], Chris Grace, Cody Sumners and Jane Ann Mueller,” said Mayor Tony Picklesimer. “We appreciate the work in anticipation of these resolutions being approved.

Since the program’s inception after adding a one cent sales tax in the city, the amount given to Chelsea schools has now reached over $1 million dollars. The mayor thanked everyone who has made that happen.

Three grants were awarded to Chelsea High School, three to Chelsea Park Elementary and one each to Forest Oaks Elementary, Mt Laurel Elementary and Chelsea Middle School.

The council also approved sponsorship and gave their support of Chelsea High School having a senior prom. This came after the Shelby County School board made the decision that they were not going to support schools having proms for reasons of creating a possible super spreader event.

“We certainly understand that decision,” said Mayor Picklesimer. “A group of senior parents got together to put together a different event venue on their own time and asked the city to help support this one time and this council saw fit to do that. Thank you to the council for filling this gap left by COVID, and to the parents who got together to make the event happen.”

The council approved the following resolutions:

To accept the quote from Leisure Creations for furniture at the Splash Pad

To authorize a renewal contract with Avenu Insights & Analytics, LLC

An annexation request submitted by Ronald and Belinda Jeffords for their property located at 6415 Old Highway 280, Chelsea, Alabama consisting of 1.72 acres.

To pay the City of Chelsea bills

Mayor Picklesimer also read and approved two proclamations, declaring Feb. 22-26 as Arbor Week and Feb. 27 as Arbor Day and March 21-March 27th as “National Safe Place Week.”

Community Center activities director Jane Ann Mueller said with the splash pad getting ready to open, applications are now being accepted for part-time, seasonal positions for those ages 15 and up with lifeguard certification.

Picklesimer mentioned that Chelsea turned 25 years old on March 1 and it’s been a remarkable journey in the first 25 years.

“We look forward to celebrating at Fire at the Foothills and thank those 6 people who are still around for helping put our city together, along with the families of the other three. We started at 900 people and are expecting the next census numbers to be over 15,000. That’s quite a growth story.”

Important Dates

March 16: Chelsea council meeting 6 p.m.

March 27: Bulk trash pick up

April 4: Deadline for splash pad job applications

April 6: Chelsea council meeting 6 p.m.

April 8: Ready to Shred Day 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at City Hall

April 17: Fire at the Foothills. 1-4 p.m. at City Hall

April 20: Chelsea council meeting 6 p.m.