Great Backyard Bird Count invites families to support global conservation effort

Oak Mountain State Park will take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count on Sunday, Feb. 15, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center and Alabama Wildlife Center.

The event is part of a global citizen science initiative in which bird sightings are recorded and submitted to help researchers better understand bird populations, migration patterns and habitat needs. Participants of all experience levels are welcome — from first-time birders to seasoned enthusiasts.

The program will begin with a brief introduction to common local bird species, along with tips on using binoculars and bird identification apps. Attendees will then head to the Alabama Wildlife Center Observation Room to record their sightings and submit observations to the eBird database.

Each bird counted contributes to conservation research and provides valuable data used by scientists around the world.

Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars — loaner pairs will be available — along with weather-appropriate clothing and a sense of curiosity. The program is designed for families, bird lovers and anyone interested in making a positive impact through outdoor exploration.

The program is hosted by Oak Mountain State Park. For more information or to register, visit reserve.alapark.com/register/the-great-backyard-bird-count-2026.