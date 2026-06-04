Greystone music camp helps young beginners discover their musical interests

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mason Music

Mason Music is accepting registrations for its Music Camp for Beginners, scheduled for June 22-26 at its Greystone location.

Designed for children ages 6-9 who are new to music, the camp runs from 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day and introduces campers to piano, guitar and drums through hands-on experiences with real instruments.

In addition to instrument exploration, children will learn foundational music concepts through singing, games, crafts and group activities. Campers will perform a song on the final day, giving families an opportunity to see what they have learned throughout the week.

A unique feature of the camp is that families receive a personalized recommendation afterward identifying which instrument their child showed the most aptitude for, helping take the guesswork out of choosing future lessons.

Mason Music says its camps are taught by experienced instructors selected from its roster of nearly 100 music teachers in Birmingham and Madison. The company maintains small class sizes and low student-to-teacher ratios to provide individualized attention and engaged learning opportunities.

No instruments are required for beginner camps, as all equipment and materials are provided. Organizers say parents are often surprised by how much children learn during the week, and families receive updates about their child’s progress throughout camp.

Registration is $235, and enrollment closes June 15. For more information, visit masonmusic.com/group-programs/birmingham-music-camps.