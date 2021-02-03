Gunnels honored for heroic efforts

Chelsea Fire and Rescue Lt. Taylor Gunnels was recognized at the Feb. 3 Chelsea City Council meeting.

Fire Chief Joe Lee said Lt. Gunnels, who has been with the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department since 2011 also works at the Cahaba Valley Fire Department as a captain.

Last year, while working with the CVFD, Gunnels responded to a call that involved a woman who was wanting to harm herself. She poured lighter fluid on herself and threatened to set herself on fire.

“Taylor managed to tackle her and kept from harming herself or possibly worse at much risk to himself,” Lee said. "We are proud to have Taylor as part of our team and he does a great job.”

Mayor Picklesimer added that the city appreciates Gunnels’ service and wanted to publicly thank him.

The council approved five items during the meeting:

Reappoint Bert Seitz to the Chelsea Planning Commission

Reappoint Margo Churchwell and Cindy Garmin to the Chelsea library board

Appoint Tom Holcombe to the Chelsea library board

Accept lowest bid for Atchison Parkway Road improvement project

Motion to pay the city’s bills

Mayor Picklesimer extended his condolences to the city of Fultondale and the tremendous damage they received in the tornado. He said Fire Chief Joe Lee reached out to offer the services of Chelsea’s fire and rescue department, and they were grateful but said they had it under control.

“What a tremendous amount of devastation,” Picklesimer said. “That could be us. The next tornado could blow right down CR-47 and U.S. 280. We just want the people of Fultondale to know they are in our thoughts and prayers for the mayor and city council as they get ready to try to rebuild their city as a result of this. Know we are behind you 100%. We are sorry for the loss of life and many that were injured and we will continue to lift those families up in our prayers.”

Jane Ann Mueller from the Chelsea Community Center gave an update on parks and recreation:

Baseball signups ended last Sunday and 410 are signed up to play this spring.

The softball signups have been extended, as there are currently 85 signed up.

Evaluation for baseball will be this weekend, and softball next weekend.

Basketball season has two and a half more weeks and football and cheerleading sign ups will start in April.

Mueller encourages parents to visit the city of Chelsea website and find out about signups and other information related to parks and recreation. Current membership at the community center is 1,675. Mueller also noted that for the walking track upstairs at the community center, it takes 14 laps to make one mile.

Emily Sims announced that Tot Time at the Chelsea Public Library will be virtual during February. It can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page and website.

The library will also be offering a new program for adult members called Blind Date with a book. Adult fiction books which will be wrapped up in pink or blue wrapping paper to indicate female or male interest. If patrons take a blind date book, their names may be entered for a Valentine’s Day drawing. The program will run through Feb. 13 and the winner will be announced on Feb. 15. The prize is a Valentine’s goody bag.

“It’s a program I’ve been wanting to do for a couple of years and we are finally able to pull it off this year, we’re really excited about it and it should be a lot of fun,” Sims said.

Fire Chief Joe Lee reminded those who have received a bill for fire dues, they are now past due.

“I would encourage anyone who got the bill to consider paying it. It’s a really good bargain for what you're paying,” he said.

If there is a fire event and the people haven’t paid fire dues, a bill will be sent for the emergency services rendered. These only apply to properties bordering the city, not city residents.

Upcoming dates:

Feb 15: City offices closed for President’s day

Feb. 16: Council meeting (Pre-council 5 p.m./Council at 6 p.m.)

Feb. 22: Planning commission

Feb. 26-28: Severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday

March 1: Chelsea’s 25th anniversary

March 2: Council meeting (Pre-council 5 p.m./Council at 6 p.m.)

March 16: Council meeting (Pre-council 5 p.m./Council at 6 p.m.)

March 27, June 26 and Oct. 2: Bulk trash pick up days

April 17: Fire at the Foothills