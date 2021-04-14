HDSA to host Team Hope Walk

The Huntington's Disease Society of America's (HDSA) South Region will host the Alabama Team Hope Walk on Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham.

Team Hope Walks aim to raise as much money possible in the local community to support the mission and services of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

Huntington's disease (HD) is a brain disease that is passed down in families from generation to generation causing deterioration in a person’s physical, mental, and emotional abilities. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting HD.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $14 million for HD since its inception in 2007.

Local companies and small businesses are encouraged to sponsor this event. For more information or to register, visit south.hdsa.org/about/alabama-team-hope-walk.