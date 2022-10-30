Health and ‘Happy’ness: Horse’s health condition inspires local author to pen inspirational book

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Phyllis Gentry, author and illustrator of the children’s book “Happy the Helping Horse,” smiles as she walks Happy, a 24-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse who was diagnosed with alopecia at the age of 5, around the horse pen at her home Sept. 30.

Phyllis Gentry said she’s known that Happy, a Tennessee Walking Horse, was special from the moment she bought him at two years old.

But she wouldn’t have guessed that two decades later, she’d be going places with a life-size cutout of him, selling books that she hopes will make children happy and handing out red balloons she says are “as big as his heart.”

It all started one day when her trusty trail horse started losing his hair.

“He started getting alopecia when he was five,” Gentry said.

Equine alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, is rare and Gentry said she’s never known another horse that had it.

It made Happy have a hard time regulating his body temperature, so she had to dial back her use of him as a trail and lesson horse. But she did continue to let children ride him.

“He’s so good with kids, especially kids with disabilities,” Gentry said.

Then one day, she got the inspiration for a new way for Happy to help kids who need it most — a children’s book called “Happy the Helping Horse.”

“I like to paint and draw, and I decided to write a book about him because he deserves it,” Gentry said of Happy, who is now 24.

The book tells the story of a beautiful horse who begins to worry about himself when his hair starts falling out.

“He was afraid the kids would laugh at him and stare, but he realized it was OK — he could still make kids happy,” Gentry said. “The moral is the more you give, the more happy you and others will live. Happy teaches us that our looks do not define us. Kindness to others is more important.”

The book is available on her website and Amazon, but she’s excited that it’s also for sale at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. She said she hopes the book will encourage children, especially those who feel like they look different because of hair loss from alopecia or cancer treatments.

One of the reviews on her website said the book “inspires children to feel good no matter what they may be facing themselves.”

“People have loved the message,” Gentry said. “I’ve had people cry, and there’s one little kid who almost has the book memorized — she made a song out of it.”

Horses are “healing animals” and have “a healing effect on people and children,” she said.

Her own love of horses began when she was a child — her parents bought her first horse for her when she was 10.

“I’ve shown them for years, but my main passion is trail riding. To me, you bond more with your horse that way,” said Gentry, who lives between Chelsea and Columbiana off County Road 47. “I never thought I would write a book about one of them, but it’s been one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

And it’s a “tender feeling” to write and illustrate a book about Happy specifically “because he’s special,” she said.

For more information or to purchase Gentry’s book, visit happythehelpinghorse.com.