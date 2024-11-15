Here's your chance to learn about West Point, other military academies

× Expand Photo courtesy of Andrea Agsalud Jason Agsalud of Hoover, Alabama, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in the summer of 2020.

High school students, college students and others who are interested in attending a U.S. military academy are invited to an informational meet-and-greet session with West Point cadets and military academy admissions team members at Hoover City Hall on Monday, Nov. 25.

West Point is the U.S. military academy that prepares people to become officers in the U.S. Army, but this event is for people interested in admission to any U.S. military academy.

The casual, highly interactive event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided by Super Chix. To RSVP, contact Hoover Councilman Steve McClinton at stevemcclinton@hooveralabama.gov. For other questions, contact U.S. Military Academy Admission Team lead Butch Agsalud at jdagsalud@gmail.com.