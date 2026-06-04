Highland Lakes plans Independence Day Bash for residents

× Expand Image courtesy of Highland Lakes

Highland Lakes will host its Independence Day Bash on June 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Grove Park, 1036 Grove Park Way.

The resident event will offer an evening of food, entertainment and community fellowship in celebration of Independence Day.

Activities will include yard games, balloon animals, face painting and a variety of inflatable and interactive carnival games for children and families.

Food vendors scheduled to attend include Geaux Grub and Bruster’s Real Ice Cream of Birmingham.

Organizers say the event is designed to bring residents together for a fun-filled evening celebrating freedom and community.