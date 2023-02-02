Highlands College featured in 2022 architectural portfolio

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Highlands College. The exterior of Highlands college. The facility was featured in the architectural portfolio for Endeavor Business Media’s American School & Universities for 2022. Photo courtesy of Highlands College. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Highlands College. The interior of Highlands college. The facility was featured in the architectural portfolio for Endeavor Business Media’s American School & Universities for 2022. Prev Next

TurnerBatson Architects is proud to announce that Highlands College has been selected for publication in Endeavor Business Media’s American School & University 2022 Architectural Portfolio.

It was featured in the November/December 2022 edition of the magazine and online at schooldesigns.com.

An annual competition honoring education design excellence, the Architectural Portfolio spotlights projects representing today’s most effective learning environments.

Highlands College is a biblical higher education institution that exists to train and empower leaders to fulfill the “Great Commission.” The college was able to purchase a 62-plus-acre former corporate headquarters in a prime Birmingham suburb. The project included a new glass curtain wall addition and a comprehensive renovation of a three-story facility to create a collaborative and relational place for the students and faculty.

Each floor features an open, light-filled circulation space connecting learning studios, practicum spaces and faculty offices. The design intent for these “living laboratories” was to provide a sustainable, engaging facility that connects the users with their environment and with one another.

This includes large expanses of glass to “share God’s light” and to provide unobstructed views of the outdoors, and natural materials such as wood and concrete to create a tactile, grounded and organic foundation. The use of strong graphics, vivid colors and patterns in textiles and furniture invigorate areas and reinforce the Highlands College brand, creating a vibrant and welcoming college atmosphere.

A jury of American Institute of Architects Committee on Architecture for Education members and education administrators evaluated submissions from architectural firms, schools and universities across the country. Ninety-four projects were chosen for publication in AS&U, an educational facilities, purchasing and business administration magazine reaching 57,000 facility planners, school and university administrators and architects with this issue.

This is the competition’s 40th year. As a guide for their evaluations of the designs, the jurors paid special attention to these criteria: welcoming; beauty that inspires joy; seamless integration of indoors and out; promotes collaboration, community and active learning; exhibits innovation throughout; sustainability; budget-conscious; health and safety; and high-quality construction.

– Submitted by TurnerBatson Architects.