Highlands College Hosting 2nd Annual Veterans Day Celebration

Expand Col. Lee Ellis, USAF (Ret.)

Highlands College on U.S. 280 will host its 2nd annual Veterans Day Celebration on Monday, Nov. 11. This year’s event features keynote speaker Retired USAF Colonel Lee Ellis—recipient of two Silver Stars, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star with Valor Device, the Purple Heart, the Air Medal with eight Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Prisoner of War Medal for his service during Vietnam. He was shot down over enemy territory and held as a POW in various prisons, including the infamous Hanoi Hilton.

“At Highlands College, we are preparing students to lead with purpose and integrity,” said Chancellor Chris Hodges. “We are honored to hear from Col. Ellis and all veterans of our community how leadership in times of great difficulty made an incredible difference in their lives, the lives of others and the world around them.”

WHAT: Veterans from across Alabama and Georgia and all those who want to honor their service and sacrifice will experience a complimentary breakfast and patriotic service with Highlands College leaders, receive commemorative gifts, and hear a remarkable message from USAF Colonel (Ret) Lee F. Ellis, a nationally-recognized leadership coach, award-winning author, and president of Leading with Honor.

WHEN: Breakfast at 8 a.m., celebration at 9 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 11. Please contact Corena Cottles at corena.cottles@highlandscollege.edu or (205) 963-6918 in advance if interested in scheduling a time to get footage and interviews.

WHERE: Highlands College, 3660 Grandview Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35243. Event will be held in the Vision Commons and Main Auditorium.

DETAILS: For more information, please visit https://www.highlandscollege.edu/veterans.