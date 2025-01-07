Hikers climb to spot the sunrise on 2025

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hikers watch the sunrise from King's Chair overlook in Oak Mountain State Park in Alabama on the annual New Year's Day sunrise hike. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hikers descend the path to King's Chair overlook in Oak Mountain State Park in Alabama on the annual New Year's Day sunrise hike. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hikers stand on King's Chair overlook in Oak Mountain State Park in Alabama on the annual New Year's Day sunrise hike. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hikers climb the path to King's Chair overlook in Oak Mountain State Park in Alabama on the annual New Year's Day sunrise hike. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hikers stand on King's Chair overlook in Oak Mountain State Park in Alabama on the annual New Year's Day sunrise hike. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hikers look at the sunrise from King's Chair overlook in Oak Mountain State Park in Alabama on the annual New Year's Day sunrise hike. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hikers sit on King's Chair overlook in Oak Mountain State Park in Alabama on the annual New Year's Day sunrise hike. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt The path to King's Chair overlook in Oak Mountain State Park in Alabama on the annual New Year's Day sunrise hike. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hikers sit on King's Chair overlook in Oak Mountain State Park in Alabama on the annual New Year's Day sunrise hike. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hikers descend the path to King's Chair overlook in Oak Mountain State Park in Alabama on the annual New Year's Day sunrise hike. Prev Next

On New Year’s Day, hikers followed guides Anna Ruth Davis and Zach Andrews up the Oak Mountain Trail to the overlook at King’s Chair. Since the hike started in the dark at 5:30 a.m., the participants used headlamps and careful footing to navigate the terrain. When the group reached the top of the trail just before 6:50 a.m., they watched the sun rise over the horizon. For their effort, the hikers were rewarded with a stunning sunrise in peaceful silence to welcome the new year.