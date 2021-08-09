Hold the Fort 5K returns to OMSP

× Expand Photo courtesy of Blanket Fort Hope Blanket Fort Hope 5K

Blanket Fort Hope, a non-profit based in Shelby County, will host their annual Hold the Fort 5K and 10K at Oak Mountain State Park Saturday, Sept. 18. All events will begin at 8 a.m.

The Annual Hold the Fort races are a simultaneously held timed 5K and 10K that will be taking place at Oak Mountain State Park in Alabama Sept 18, 2021, from 8-11 a.m.

Blanket Fort Hope is a 501(c) 3 dedicated to restoring child survivors of human trafficking. This year’s proceeds will be dedicated to raising $1.5 million to construct Blanket Fort Hope's restorative therapeutic housing center and ensure ongoing operations in training, development, and advocacy in the community.

There will be 14 award categories, refreshments and free park access. $250 cash prizes will be given to the top 10K male and female.

Registration for the 5K is $30 and 10K is $35. The deadline to register is Sept. 18. A one mile warrior walk option is available for $25.

The race is COVID-19 compliant. For more information or to volunteer or register, visit holdthefortraces.com.