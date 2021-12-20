Holiday closing schedule

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Michael Simpson. Chelsea City Hall will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, for Veterans Day and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24, for Thanksgiving.

By JON ANDERSON

Public buildings and services that serve residents of the 280 Living coverage area have a variety of closing schedules for the Christmas and New Year holidays:

Shelby County Schools: Closed to students Dec. 17 through Jan. 2; students work remotely Jan. 3-7; students return in person Jan. 10

Shelby County offices (including 280 County Services Building): Closed Friday, Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve and Monday, Dec. 27, for Christmas and Friday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve and Monday, Jan. 3, for the New Year holiday.

Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite office): Closed Dec. 23-24 for Christmas and closed New Year’s Eve.

North Shelby and Mt Laurel libraries: Closed Dec. 24-26 for Christmas and Dec. 31-Jan. 2 for the New Year holiday.

Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center at Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Chelsea City Hall: Closed Christmas Eve and Monday, Dec. 27, for Christmas Day; also closed New Year’s Eve and Monday, Jan. 3, for New Year’s Day.

Chelsea Public Library: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Chelsea Community Center: Closing early Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Hoover City Schools: Closed to students Dec. 22 through Jan. 3; students return Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Hoover City Hall and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Christmas Eve and Monday, Dec. 27, for Christmas Day; also closed New Year’s Eve and Monday, Jan. 3, for New Year’s Day.

Hoover Public Library: Closed Dec. 24-27 for Christmas and Dec. 31-Jan. 3 for the New Year holiday.

Hoover Recreation Center: Open 8 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day; open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 26; open 8 a.m. to noon on New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s Day.

Garbage and recycling: No change in service.