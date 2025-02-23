Homecoming for Miss America draws local fans and friends

× 1 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard signs autographs during the Miss America Homecoming celebration at Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover, Alabama on Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard signs the cast of a girl during the Miss America Homecoming celebration at Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover, Alabama on Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Miss Alabama's Teen 2025 (and first runner-up for Miss America's Teen) Ali Mims signs autographs during the Miss America Homecoming celebration at Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover, Alabama on Feb. 22, 2025. On Feb. 22, 2025, Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard attended various public events in the Birmingham area to greet her friends, fans and family.

Stockard's day started with an autograph signing and photo opportunity at Soiree Event Gallery off of Lornaridge Ln. in Hoover, Alabama. Her presence as the winner of both Hoover 2024 and Miss Alabama 2024 drew crowds from across the state.

Visitors were also offered the chance to meet 24 other state winners who participated in the Miss America 2025 competition. Seated near Stockard were Miss America’s Teen 2025 Peyton Bolling of Arkansas and Miss America’s Teen 2025 first runner-up, and Miss Hoover's Teen 2024 Ali Mims.

Fellow competitors Ashley Gattis and Rylie Dewley from the Miss Alabama pageant sang Stockard's praises at the event. "Abbie is so intentional with her friends. She even asked me how nursing school is going," said Gattis. "She was such a light in Miss Alabama when she shared the importance of authenticity."

"Pageants can be stressful, and Abbie is good at deescalating situations," Dewley added. "I learned kindness from her and not to take anything too seriously."

Throughout her pageant career, Stockard has upheld the slogan, "authentically Abbie." Gattis, who also attends Auburn with Stockard, testified to the truth of this statement, saying, "Abbie is the same person no matter what. She speaks kindness and loves people well."

Several girls expressed an admiration for Stockard's attitude and work ethic in the Miss America pageant. Guest Kendall Smith said that she wants to follow in the footsteps of Stockard when she grows up.

"They help people, and I want to help people too," Smith said.

Atleigh Ash echoed the same sentiments, saying that she watches many of Stockard's videos and feels inspired by her willingness to give to others.

"I also really loved the dance she did," Ash said.

Tonight, the girls will have a chance to see Stockard and the other competitors preform at Samford's Wright Center.