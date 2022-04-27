Homewood Library to host AMEND program on May 2

× Expand Homewood Public Library In addition to being the home of some of our favorite books, the Homewood Public Library is home to some paranormal activity.

The YWCA Central Alabama and the Megan Montgomery Domestic Violence Prevention Fund have partnered to introduce the nationally recognized AMEND program to the greater Birmingham community.

Since it began at the YWCA in Nashville and Middle Tennessee, AMEND clubs are in 23 metro Nashville middle and high schools, and in eight cities across the U.S.

AMEND Together is a primary prevention initiative dedicated to ending violence against women and girls by engaging men and boys to challenge the culture that supports violence and to be part of the solution to dating and domestic violence.

The event will take place on May 2 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Homewood Library. Shan Foster, National Executive Director of the AMEND Together, will present how the program works.

Extensive work by experts in gender violence prevention reveals that through education and mobilization, “good men” must play a critical role in creating a community where all women and girls are valued and safe. From this highly actionable finding came AMEND Together, a primary prevention strategy based on the concept that the end of violence against women and girls begins with men

AMEND Together uses community based, data-driven methods to increase integrity, empathy, and respect for self and victims of violence.

To reserve a place at this free event for your school or nonprofit, call Anna Read at the YWCA 205-322-9922 ext 303 or visit https://bit.ly/35oal4y.

For information on AMEND together, visit amendtogether.org.