Hoover celebrates Hanukkah with 2025 menorah lighting (photos)

More than 100 people showed up at the Hoover Public Library on Wednesday night to help the city celebrate Hanukkah with a menorah lighting.

Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis lit the shamash candle, a “servant candle” that was used to light four other candles representing the first four days of Hanukkah. This year, Hanukkah began on Sunday, Dec. 14, and will conclude on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 21.

Derzis said the beautiful tradition of lighting the menorah is a reminder that even a small light can penetrate darkness and add hope, faith and perseverance, even in challenging times. Hanukkah is a story of resilience and the enduring power of community, and Hoover is proud to show respect for it, the mayor said. “These values resonate deeply with the city of Hoover.”

The menorah can serve as a symbol of shared commitment to kindness, understanding and peace in Hoover, Derzis said.

Rabbi Yossi Friedman, the education director for the Chabad of Alabama (a Jewish outreach organization), served as emcee for the night. He joined Derzis and four Jewish families in lighting the candles on a lift.

The night also included music, dancing, a face painter, balloon twister, crafts for children, latkes and doughnuts.

This is the third year the Chabad of Alabama has partnered with the city of Hoover for a menorah lighting.

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, recalls the victory of a militarily weak but spiritually strong Jewish people who defeated the Syrian-Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and practice.

The Syrian-Greeks desecrated and defiled the Holy Temple and the oil prepared for the lighting of the menorah – part of the daily service. Upon defeating their enemies and recapturing the Temple, only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn for one day, but it lasted — Jews say miraculously — for eight days. In commemoration, Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah, adding another candle each night.