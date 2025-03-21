Hoover chamber honors 2024 Public Safety Workers of the Year

× 1 of 20 Expand Photos by Jon Anderson and city of Hoover Hoover's 2024 Public Safety Workers of the Year are, from top left, Police Officer of the Year Joe Nicholson, 911 Operator of the Year Andrea Luckett, Detention Officer of the Year Jacob Norris, and, from bottom left, Firefighter of the Year Ryan Hartley and Paramedic of the Year Major Abernathy. × 2 of 20 Expand Photo b Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato speaks about the city's public safety workers at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025. × 3 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Nan Baldwin, president and CEO of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks at the chamber's luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025. × 4 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce gathers for a luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025, to honor recipients of the 2024 Hoover Public Safety workers of the Year awards. × 5 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kimberly Jackson, chairwoman of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, speaks at the chamber luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025. × 6 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police Chief Nick Derizis speaks at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025. × 7 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis, right, presents the finalists for 2024 Hoover Police Officer of the Year at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The finalists were, from left, Sgt. Austin Tubb, Joe Nicholson and Detective Adam Parker. × 8 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley speaks at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025. × 9 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis, left, presents the 2024 Detention Officer of the Year award to Jacob Norris at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025. × 10 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley, left, presents the 2024 Firefighter of the Year award to Ryan Hartley at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025. × 11 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley presents the 2024 Paramedic of the Year award to Major Abernathy at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025. × 12 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover 911 Director Linda Moore speaks at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025. × 13 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover 911 Director Linda Moore, left, and 911 communications manager Collin Nelson, right, present the 2024 911 Operator of the Year award to the family of the late Andrea Luckett at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Family members in the center are Luckett's parents, Henry and Barbara Luckett, and her sister, Akina Canty. × 14 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover's 2024 Firefigher of the Year is Ryan Hartley, left, while the Paramedic of the Year is Major Abernathy, right. × 15 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover 2024 Public Safety Workers of the Year include, from left, Firefighter of the Year Ryan Hartley, Paramedic of the Year Major Abernathy, Police Officer of the Year Joe Nicholson, Police Officer of the Year finalists Detective Adam Parker and Sgt. Austin Tubb and Detention Officer of the Year Jacob Norris. × 16 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 20, 2025, honored the city's 2024 Public Safety Workers of the Year. From left are fire Chief Clay Bentley, Firefighter of the Year Ryan Hartley, Paramedic of the Year Major Abernathy, Police Officer of the Year Joe Nicholson, Police Officer of the Year finalist Detective Adam Parker, police Chief Nick Derzis, Police Officer of the Year finalist Sgt. Austin Tubb, Detention Officer of the Year Jacob Norris and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato. × 17 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover 2024 Police Officer of the Year Joe Nicholson × 18 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover 2024 Detention Officer of the Year Jacob Norris × 19 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover officials honor the late Andrea Luckett as Hoover's 2024 911 Operator of the Year at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025. × 20 of 20 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The family of Andrea Luckett, Hoover's 2024 911 Operator of the Year, include, from left, her parents Henry and Barbara Luckett and sister Akina Canty. Andrea Luckett was honored posthumously. Prev Next

The Hoover police, fire and 911 departments on Thursday joined the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce in honoring the city’s 2024 Public Safety Workers of the Year.

This year’s winners were:

Joe Nicholson, Police Officer of the Year

Jacob Norris, Detention Officer of the Year

Ryan Hartley, Firefighter of the Year

Major Abernathy, Paramedic of the Year

Andrea Luckett, 911 Operator of the Year

Each was recognized at the chamber's monthly luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday. Here’s a bit more about each of the winners:

Police Officer of the Year Joe Nicholson

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover 2024 Police Officer of the Year Joe Nicholson

Nicholson was honored for demonstrating an exceptional level of investigative skill and technological expertise. His ability to leverage law enforcement technology, analyze data and connect critical case details not only led to significant arrests within the Hoover Police Department’s jurisdiction but also make him a valuable resource for surrounding agencies, Chief Nick Derzis said.

His investigative instincts were on full display when he took the initiative to review another city’s alert for a rape suspect, Derzis said. Nicholson reviewed the suspect’s case file, cross-referenced databases, analyzed license plate reader data and figured out that the man came to Hoover a couple of times per week at a certain time, the chief said. Nicholson got a couple of guys, hung out on the side of the road in the area where the suspect frequented and was able to take him into custody, Derzis said.

Nicholson also demonstrates extraordinary bravery and composure in critical situations, the chief said. When responding to the scene of a shooting involving a 16-year-old victim, he immediately secured the area and provided life-saving aid to the wounded juvenile. He also played a key role in assisting detectives, providing critical insight to the social dynamics of the area and the parties involved, Derzis said.

“What sets Nicholson apart is his expertise, smart use of technology, work ethic and networking, his talents at utilizing digital investigative tools and cross-referencing warrants to track suspect movements,” he said.

Other finalists for Police Officer of the Year were Detective Adam Parker and Sgt. Austin Tubb.

Parker was recognized for quickly using technology and traditional investigative methods to identify a suspect vehicle involved in the shooting of an 18-year-old in the parking lot of the Office Depot near the Riverchase Galleria in December and ultimately arrest three people for attempted murder by mid-February.

Tubb was recognized for helping track down, capture and charge a man whom police said had used the identity of a Tallahassee, Florida, man 200 times to commit $500,000 worth of fraudulent activity. The suspect was charged with 29 counts of financially-related crimes, Derzis said.

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover 2024 Detention Officer of the Year Jacob Norris

Detention Officer of the Year Jacob Norris

Norris on Dec. 8 noticed a fellow detention officer having chest pains and immediately took action, Derzis said. Norris realized it was a possible heart attack, quickly called for medical assistance and locked down the general jail population because he knew he would need detention officers to escort the medics through the jail.

As the sick detention officer became less responsive, Norris briefed medics to the officer’s declining condition, Derzis said.

“He did an outstanding job assisting the employee, keeping the facility secure and getting medical assistance to the officer as quickly as possible and ensured the safety of our jail,” the chief said. “His quick response and critical thinking were vital in preventing further harm and potentially saving the detention officer’s life.”

His decisive action in a high-pressure situation reflected true leadership, Derzis said.

Firefighter of the Year Ryan Hartley

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover 2024 Firefighter of the Year Ryan Hartley

Capt. Steven Gerding of Fire Station No. 6 in the Deer Valley area said Hartley is one of the hardest working people he has ever been around.

“He comes to work every day with a great attitude and a smile and consistently works to improve all aspects of our job,” Gerding said in a nomination letter. “He’s the person that will stop and do whatever he has to do to help someone. He’s always on call.”

This past Christmas, when a lieutenant who was working had to go home because he had a dying family member, Hartley immediately stopped his Christmas Day activities and came into work so the lieutenant could be with his dying family member, Chief Clay Bentley said.

“Ryan Hartley is the epitome of a servant leader, and that’s what we’re about is to serve,” Bentley said.

Hartley also does a tremendous job of keeping up the department’s training center that is based at Station No. 6, Bentley said.

“He’s extremely talented. He can run heavy equipment. He can drive trucks. He can weld. He can build things, and that’s extremely important to the fire service because everything we do, we do with our hands,” Bentley said.

Hartley worked with U.S. Steel as a firefighter for 18 years before coming to the Hoover Fire Department seven years ago, the chief said. “He is a true asset to our department.”

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover 2024 Paramedic of the Year Major Abernathy

Paramedic of the Year Major Abernathy

Capt. Craig Sulser, who nominated Abernathy, said Abernathy is one of the best paramedics in the Hoover Fire Department. Abernathy is the lead medic at Station No. 8 in Greystone.

“He’s enthusiastic in providing patient care and treatment, even at 3 a.m. when somebody calls for a toothache and there’s nothing we can do,” Sulser wrote in a nomination letter.

Abernathy has enhanced his skills and abilities as a paramedic and obtained certification as a flight medic for a helicopter, Sulser said. He routinely reviews and discusses EMS protocols and mentors younger firefighters who are in paramedic school and spends a lot of time with them teaching them how to properly be a paramedic, Sulser said.

He has brought in equipment on his own time to help others do well on their exams, Bentley said. “He’s passionate about his job, and he sets the bar very high. He provides exemplary service to the citizens of Hoover,” Bentley said.

911 Operator of the Year Andrea Luckett

Expand Hoover 2024 911 Operator of the Year Andrea Luckett

Luckett, who died in December after battling cancer, made an immeasurable impact on the Hoover community and the Hoover 911 call center, 911 Director Linda Moore said.

Luckett started her career in corporate America but later decided to get into emergency communications. She started with the city of Birmingham and joined Hoover’s 911 center in 1999. For a while, she transferred into the city’s Building Inspections Department as an administrative assistant but eventually found her way back to the 911 center.

“She answered the call to serve the residents of Hoover with professionalism, calm and unwavering dedication,” Moore said. “Over the course of her career, she became known not just for her technical skill and expertise and ability to handle high-pressure situations, but also for the genuine compassion she showed to every person on the other end of the line. Whether it was an emergency call or offering comfort to those in need, she approached each situation with the same commitment to excellence and care.”

Luckett also was Hoover’s 911 Operator of the Year in 2005 and was known her exceptional work ethic, steady demeanor and ability to provide life-saving assistance in some of the most critical and urgent circumstances, Moore said.

“Her performance set the standard for others, making her a role model in the Hoover 911 centerm,” Moore said. “She remained vital to our dispatch center team for over two decades, helping countless citizens during their most trying moments. Her career was marked by her leadership, mentorship and her relentless pursuit of service to her community.

“Even in her passing, her legacy is one of inspiration, professionalism and extraordinary commitment to the community she loved so much,” Moore said. “Andrea’s legacy will continue to inspire colleagues, serve as a standard for excellence for those in dispatching and remind us of the profound impact just a single individual can have on their community. While Andrea is no longer with us, her spirit and dedication to public service will never be forgotten.”