Meet Hoover City Council candidate Christian Coleman, Place 4

Name: Christian Coleman

Position sought: Hoover City Council Place 4

Age: 36

Residence: Chapel Hills; lived in Hoover five years

Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Alabama House District 47 in 2022; worked for Democratic candidate Sylvia Swain in House District 55 in 2023 and Democratic candidate Elizabeth Anderson in Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District in 2024

Professional experience: Freelance writer and stay-at-home father to two girls; taught at University of New Orleans and Lawson State Community College; sergeant in Alabama Air National Guard (was deployed to the Middle East in 2022-23)

Civic experience: None listed

Education: Bachelor’s degree in film, University of Alabama, 2011; master’s degree in poetry, University of New Orleans, 2015

Website/social media: christianforhoover.com; Christian Coleman for Hoover City Council on Facebook; Christian for Alabama on Instagram

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I am running for City Council because I believe that Hoover citizens deserve a transparent and responsive government. The local government exists to serve citizens, and I believe the current council is not delivering that. I grew up in Vestavia and have lived in Hoover for five years. I’m qualified because this is the place that shaped me and because I care.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

The most important issue is the stormwater. Hoover is a great place to live, but the stormwater issues are hurting current residents and future residents. The problem is solvable, if we had a city government willing to solve problems instead of fight against its citizens.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

I would rejoin the Storm Water Management Authority. This cooperative includes the other cities of the over-the-mountain area and several more in Jefferson County. They work together to manage stormwater. I believe we need a great working relationship with our neighboring cities because water does not stop at a city line.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

I do not believe Hoover is adding homes too quickly, but I do believe the inspection and review process needs work. Developments are being granted waivers in order to cut corners. I believe we should strengthen the process so that new homes do not negatively impact existing homes, and we should fix our troubled infrastructure as we do.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

The city has a responsibility to manage stormwater originating on city property and traveling through city pipes. The city has a responsibility to vet new developments to ensure they won’t worsen stormwater problems. The city has a responsibility to fix damage to residents’ properties because of mismanaged stormwater. I would do just about everything differently. I would work with citizens, not against them. I would recommend the city hire more engineers and hydrologists, and I would approve more drain repairs.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

Hoover is an economic engine in this state, but businesses have begun closing. I would like to see a revitalized Hoover. That is a Hoover with a performing arts center, 21st century infrastructure and more green spaces.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

I would stream City Council meetings, publish the minutes of City Council meetings and take questions from citizens in any form they choose. Also, I would publish how I vote in City Council meetings and why.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

Hoover schools are excellent, and we have a duty to keep them that way. I would work with the school board, the superintendent, teachers and administrators to learn what they believe is best for Hoover City Schools.