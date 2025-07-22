Meet Hoover City Council candidate Donna Mazur, Place 4

Name: Donna Mazur

Position sought: Hoover City Council Place 4

Age: 80

Residence: Pinewood; lived in Hoover 40 years

Political experience: Hoover City Council, 2000-04; lost re-election bid in 2004

Professional experience: Homemaker; now retired

Civic experience: Was on Alabama Head Injury Foundation board; two-term president for Hoover Beautification Board; on steering committee to start the Hoover school system; was City Council liaison to Hoover Library Board; was PTA president at University of Alabama

Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, City College of New York, 1966

Website/social media: No campaign website or social media

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I am running for this office because it upsets me to see what is happening to our city. I feel that because I was on the Hoover Council before, I can bring a lot of knowledge to the council and the city. The fact that I do not work and have no other commitments will certainly be a positive.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

There are several important issues facing our city today: stormwater, transparency; citizens being completely ignored; the spending of taxpayer money is certainly an abuse of taxpayer money.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

We must help our residents with stormwater problems. We cannot keep avoiding the issue.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

I believe that before we add homes, we must get the school board involved to see where they stand on this issue.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

The city MUST have a responsibility to our residents for the stormwater issues that they are currently facing. We cannot ignore our residents and hope that this problem will go away.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

My vision for the city in the next five years is really no different than I want to see the city now. Stormwater issue fixed so that people can live in their homes. Safe place for residents to live in a healthy and family-oriented city.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

Transparency is so important the residents have the right to know everything that is going on in the city and what their money is being spent on. Not after it is spent, and no deals made behind closed doors. If you have to make deals behind closed doors, then there is definitely something wrong.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

I don’t believe that Hoover needs a property tax increase for the school system. I believe that Hoover should be able to give the school system at least 5-7% from our revenue.