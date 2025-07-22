Meet Hoover City Council candidate Khristi Driver, Place 4

Name: Khristi Driver

Position sought: Hoover City Council Place 4

Age: 50

Residence: The Preserve; lived in Hoover 20+ years

Political experience: Appointed to Hoover City Council, 2022

Professional experience: Licensed attorney in Alabama since September 2000; civil defense litigator for first 11 years and was partner in mid-size Birmingham law firm. Since 2011, various positions within Southern Co.; currently commercial operations and product director for Southern Nuclear Services

Civic experience: Council liaison to zoning board since 2022; was president of Hoover Downtown Redevelopment Authority; served on boards of Leadership Hoover and Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce; past president, Hoover City Schools Foundation

Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Alabama, 1997; law degree, Cumberland School of Law at Samford University, 2000

Website/social media: khristidriver.com; Khristi Driver for Hoover City Council on Facebook

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I’ve learned a lot in the past two years, and I’m hitting my stride of maximizing the role to make a difference. I do a lot of work behind the scenes to shape policy and achieve positive outcomes. I’m known as an honest broker who cares not only about doing the right thing, but equally about doing things in the right way. As the only lawyer on the council, I bring a unique viewpoint and focus on policies and processes.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

We are blessed to live in a safe community with excellent schools and great quality of life. Strategic planning for future infrastructure needs is our most pressing issue. This isn’t a headline grabber, but it’s necessary to keep a strong foundation. I’m speaking of items like major roadways, stormwater and sewer. It is key for the city to not only address immediate concerns, but to plan for the future and ensure we are executing a long-term plan.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

The city has set aside $17 million for a center for the arts but does not have a clear plan for achieving that. My priority will be to ensure we gather the right voices for input, understand the studies and work done to date, determine the right size, design and other elements needed, have a good estimate of additional resources needed, set a plan for achieving the goal over time, and take steady steps to get it done.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

I would characterize the pace as about right, since people are moving into Hoover as fast as homes can be built. Most of the homes being built today were planned decades ago. There are a limited number of residentially-zoned, undeveloped properties remaining in Hoover. Because we’re reaching the limits of available space, I’m not concerned about overbuilding homes in Hoover. Our school superintendent is consulted about capacity any time new home approvals are considered, and his input is critical.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

The city’s responsibility lies in protecting the safety and health of the public as well as maintaining and investing in necessary public infrastructure. I support establishing a board of experts and community members to dive deeper into these issues and advise the council on a strategic plan for future needs and deployment of capital. The issues are technical, complex and multifaceted, and we have many leaders in our community who could add value in this area.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

Maintain strong foundations — police, fire, emergency personnel and schools; planned infrastructure investment; vibrant economy; attractive quality of life.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

During this term, I supported making the recordings of our livestreamed council meetings available online for future reference. I want to explore our public records request process to ensure it is fairly written and appropriately administered. Trust in government is earned, and I strive daily to earn the trust that the people place in me to always work for the best interests of Hoover.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

This is not a City Council decision. The question is whether the Hoover Board of Education and the superintendent believe there is need for additional funding and are willing to ask for a referendum vote of the people for that purpose. A referendum vote is the legally available method for increasing the property tax. I would defer to the BOE on determining whether or when we have reached a point where the system requires a property tax increase vote.