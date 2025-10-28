Hoover City Council honors departing mayor, council members

1 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover City Council President John Lyda recognizes Mayor Frank Brocato for his nine years of service as mayor and more than 50 years of service to the city in total on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
2 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato is recognized for his nine years of service as mayor and more than 50 years of service to the city in total on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
3 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover City Council President John Lyda recognizes Mayor Frank Brocato for his nine years of service as mayor and more than 50 years of service to the city in total on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
4 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover City Council President John Lyda recognizes Mayor Frank Brocato for his nine years of service as mayor and more than 50 years of service to the city in total on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
5 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
The Hoover City Council conducts business in its final meeting of the 2020-2025 term on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. From left are council members Khristi Driver, Sam Swiney, Derrick Murphy, John Lyda, Curt Posey, Casey Middlebrooks and Steve McClinton.
6 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks recognizes departing council members Curt Posey, Sam Swiney and John Lyda during their final meeting on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
7 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover Council President John Lyda is recognized for his 13 years of service on the Hoover City Council in his last meeting on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. Joining him is his wife, Beth Lyda.
8 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks recognizes Council President John Lyda for his 13 years of service on the Hoover City Council during his last meeting on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
9 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks recognizes departing Councilman Curt Posey for his nine years of service on the council on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
10 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover Councilman Curt Posey is recognized for his nine years of service on the council during his last meeting on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
11 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover City Council President John Lyda recognizes Mayor Frank Brocato for his nine years of service as mayor and more than 50 years of service to the city in total on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
12 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover Councilman Sam Swiney is recognized for his five years of service on the City Council on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
13 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks recognizes Councilman Sam Swiney for his five years of service on the council on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
14 of 14
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks recognizes Councilman Sam Swiney for his five years of service on the council on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
The Hoover City Council on Monday night paid tribute to three departing council members and Mayor Frank Brocato, all of whom are leaving office on Nov. 3.
Council President John Lyda recognized Brocato for his more than 50 years of service to the city. Brocato started his service with the Hoover Fire Department in 1973 and was the city’s first paramedic and first fire marshal. He spent 24 years as head of emergency medical services and retired as fire marshal and chief of operations in 2015.
Brocato won the mayor’s seat in 2016, was re-elected in 2020 and lost to incoming Mayor Nick Derzis in August of this year.
Lyda said Brocato’s leadership in the last nine years likely will be remembered most for what he did in terms of economic development and setting the city up for financial stability in the future. When Brocato took office, the city had $32 million in its reserve fund and, under his leadership, was able to boost that to $80 million, Lyda said.
Brocato’s administration also ushered in development of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which was set in motion by prior city leaders in 2016 before Brocato was elected. While the vision for that complex came from others, Brocato and his team implemented the vision and helped transform Hoover’s economy from a largely retail-based economy to include $80 million worth of sports tourism, Lyda said.
“Other than the Riverchase Galleria, I’m convinced that that complex will be the greatest economic driver in this city’s history,” Lyda said.
Now, Brocato gets to focus on being a husband, father and grandfather. Lyda presented Brocato with a key to the city, much like Brocato has presented to a select group of people over the years. Brocato received a standing ovation in the council chambers.
Councilman Casey Middlebrooks then presented tokens of appreciation and to Lyda and his fellow outgoing council members, Curt Posey and Sam Swiney, and proclamations for them written by council members.
Lyda served on the Hoover City Council for 13 years, including the past five years as council president.
Lyda has demonstrated fair, strategic leadership and an unwavering commitment to the financial health of the city, ensuring the responsible management of Hoover’s assets and resources, Middlebrooks said.
He has left an indelible mark on the community’s prosperity through his dedication to long-term vision and strategic growth, and his passion for civic leadership transcended local boundaries and carried over to involvement with international exchange through the American Council of Young Political Leaders, hosting leaders from local governments around the world and the legislative assembly of Northern Ireland, Middlebrooks said.
Lyda also has become a symbol of endurance and tenacity as an avid marathon runner and extreme outdoorsman, even taking a jet ski voyage from Florida to the Bahamas, Middlebrooks said.
Posey served nine years on the Hoover City Council, including the past five years as president pro tempore. Middlebrooks said Posey has served in a distinguished manner and with fiscal foresight and has been a vital source of administrative stability and procedural integrity.
He diligently oversaw crucial and foundational committees, including finance and investments, ensuring a smooth and fiscally responsible operation of city government, and he was an avid champion for the arts, playing a starring role in the formation of the Hoover Arts Council and enriching the cultural vitality of the community, Middlebrooks said.
Posey also has been a stickler for research and a number crunching, ensuring that no expenditure escaped inspection, he said.
Swiney served five years on the City Council and did so with great character, humility and integrity, Middlebrooks said. He has been a steadfast voice of reason and demonstrated a commitment to protect the character and foundation of the city, Middlebrooks said.
Swiney is to be admired for stepping away to focus more of his time on his children, who are active recreational ball players, Middlebrooks said.
In other business Monday, the Hoover City Council:
- Heard concerns from residents who said the city has failed to properly inspect and regulate stormwater systems in the city and Inverness residents who objected to the construction of a BJ’s Wholesale Club on Valleydale Road between the Inverness Corners shopping center and Danberry at Inverness retirement center
- Moved the upcoming organizational meeting of the next City Council to the Hoover City Schools Performing Arts Center at Hoover High School on Monday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. Derzis and new council members will be sworn in at that time, and the council will elect officers and make appointments to various positions and boards.
- Approved spending another $22,249 on a renovation of the Hoover Library Theatre to add lights on every step in the theater, bringing the total cost of the renovation project to $303,090.
- Agreed to pay REV Construction $362,910 for improvements to a sewer pump station in Riverchase.
- Agreed to pay $96,319 to replace a boiler at the Hoover Recreation Center that went out, leaving the showers at the center without hot water. It should take three to four weeks to get the boiler installed and hot water restored, said Michael Pepper, a manager in the Hoover Parks and Recreation Department.
- Agreed to pay $6,767 for fingerprinting software for the Hoover Jail.
- Declared Feb. 20-22, 2026, as a Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, removing city sales taxes for qualifying purchases related to severe weather.
- Agreed to pay to have high weeds and grass cut at 2137 Lynngate Drive and 3558 Atvonn Drive and to issue liens to cover the cost of similar work done previously at 2337 Tyler Road, 1301 Daria St., 2125 Tyler Lane, 2152 Larchmont Circle, 2882 Wisteria Drive, 425 Shades Ave. and 2874 Wisteria Drive. The total amount of the liens is $11,725.
- Declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and November as National American Indian Heritage Month