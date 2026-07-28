Hoover City Council OKs extra $5 million in tax rebates for Stadium Trace Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautif Stadium Trace Village

The Hoover City Council on Monday night unanimously approved a four-year extension on a tax rebate incentive for the first phase of Stadium Trace Village that allows the developer to recoup $25 million in sales tax rebates instead of $20 million.

The City Council originally gave the Broad Metro development company 10 years to recoup $20 million in sales tax rebates for the first phase of the development but in 2021 extended the time period to 15 years to give the company more time to max out its rebate potential.

Now, developer Will Kadish was asking for four more years and the ability to recapture an extra $5 million in sales tax rebates, and the council agreed.

Council President Casey Middlebrooks said it will take an inordinate amount of resources for the developer to develop the second and third phases of Stadium Trace Village due to the topography and old coal mine shafts underground.

But because phases two and three will be less retail-oriented than phase one, it made sense to help the developer recoup some of those costs by letting him use more sales tax proceeds from phase one, Middlebrooks said.

The developer could have put more retail in phases two and three but is trying to work cooperatively with city leaders to fulfill their vision for more entertainment and health care amenities for the city, Middlebrooks said.

“I think that’s a smart move to have less retail and have more quality-of-life items in phases two and three,” he said.

City Administrator Brian Muenger said the city has reworked tax incentive agreements with other developers in the past, including developers of the Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek shopping centers, so there is precedence for revisiting and revising such agreements.

The City Council on July 13 approved a separate agreement that included $23 million in economic incentives for the second and third phases of Stadium Trace Village, so this puts the total value of new incentives approved this year at $28 million.

The incentive package approved two weeks ago included giving Broad Metro a $4 million upfront payment to help developer William Kadish pay for stormwater improvements that will help solve a problem of sediment erosion into nearby Scout Lake, plus up to $19 million in breaks related to sales and lodging taxes and construction permit fees.

The tax breaks included a rebate of 60% of sales taxes received from new development in phases two and three, 75% of lodging taxes from phases two and three and 75% of construction-related sales taxes and construction permit fees.

The city should be able to recapture the $4 million upfront cash outlay by the fifth year, and the total amount of revenue the city should receive from the development over 20 years is $27.1 million, City Administrator Brian Muenger said. After 13 years, the city should expect to get 100% of sales and lodging tax revenues, which should amount to about $1.9 million a year, Muenger said.

Additionally, Hoover City Schools should get $24.6 million in new property taxes over 20 years because the value of the land will increase dramatically with all the site improvements and development, Muenger said. And the combined amount of revenue going to all governments (the city, Jefferson County, state and Hoover schools) is projected to be $63.8 million over 20 years.

The extra four years and $5 million related to phase one of Stadium Trace Village initially was considered part of the package to be voted on July 13, but there was an error in advertising that portion of the incentive package, so the council delayed a vote on the phase one extension for two more weeks.

In other business Monday, the City Council: