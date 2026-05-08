Hoover City Council to consider guardrails for data centers

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The Hoover City Council on Monday, May 11, is scheduled to consider a change to its zoning ordinance to help guard against potential negative impacts from future data centers that companies may want to build in the city.

Hoover currently doesn’t have any applications for a new data center in its city limits, but if a company were to request a permit for one today, it would go straight to the city’s Inspection Services Department for permitting and site plan approval, City Planner Mac Martin told the City Council in a Thursday night work session.

There is no zoning classification in Hoover’s zoning ordinance that specifically defines a data center use that fits most modern data centers, but the closest thing Hoover has is an “office/technical use,” Martin said.

An office/technical use is defined as an office use combined with equipment-intensive uses where 20% or more of the net usable floor area of a facility is devoted to large equipment use by administrative employees or for business process functions such as data processing and communications equipment, Martin said.

“The zoning ordinance is quite permissive of that use, making them permitted by right in the vast majority of our non-residential districts,”Martin said. “If we had an application that came before us, they would proceed directly to site planning and permitting. No additional hearings related to that use with our planning commission or City Council.”

Given the concerns that city officials have heard from residents in the community about the potential impacts of data centers, Martin said it might be wise to see if there is “a little bit more scrutiny we could add to the process.”

Martin recommends the council consider making “office/technical uses” something that requires “conditional use” approval by the City Council. That way, any company wanting to use property in Hoover for a data center would have to appear before the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council to get approval.

That would allow staff to review the concept with any applicants and advise them on the kinds of studies they would need to submit to look at the potential impacts of what they’re proposing, Martin said.

Hoover Councilman Robin Schultz said this zoning change is a proactive step to make sure that Hoover doesn’t have a data center pop up in the city without proper vetting.

A company called Nebius is considering putting an artificial intelligence factory in Birmingham on property that formerly was home to a Regions Bank back-office center off Lakeshore Parkway, not far from Hoover. In that case, despite protests by some nearby residents, the land was already zoned for data center use, and the company did not have to seek a zoning change and was able to go straight to the permitting process, Martin said.

Hoover doesn’t want to put in that situation, Schultz said.

Across the country, some data centers have drawn much opposition for a variety of reasons, including disruption to the surrounding community, environmental impacts and resource consumption.

Some data centers, particularly some of those dealing with artificial intelligence, require millions of gallons of water daily for cooling, frequently straining local resources in areas where water is scarce. They also sometimes consume large amounts of electricity, raising concerns about utility rates for others in the community.

Opponents also have raised concerns about air, noise and light pollution, electronic waste and the disruption of the landscape since many artificial intelligence factories have been put in large warehouse-like structures.

Martin said the proposed zoning change coming to the Hoover City Council on Monday doesn’t forbid data centers, but it does add that extra layer of scrutiny.

“We want to be in a position where we have the ability not to close the door, but to thoughtfully consider a use of this nature in our city and have that process in place by which we can measure the impacts, consider conditions to mitigate those impacts, or if the Planning Commission or City Council don’t feel like the project is the right fit for a particular property they’re looking at, you have the option of denying it,” Martin told the council. “This certainly gives you more control over that particular use. It gives you the ability to vet a project that has potential impacts to a far greater degree than we sit right now.”

Councilwoman Ashley Lovell said she has done quite a bit of research on data centers. “At least from my perspective, my conclusion is that not all data centers are created equal,” she said. This change will allow for city officials to review each one on a case-by-case basis, she said.

Martin said the city also could consider supplemental regulations related to data centers due to the array of community concerns about such centers, but this zoning change is a “great starting point” to give the city more control.

See the full agenda for the Hoover City Council’s meeting on Monday here. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Hoover City Hall at 100 Municipal Lane.