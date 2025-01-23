Hoover City Schools to host annual Character Awareness Awards Breakfast

× Expand Hoover City Schools wooden logo

Hoover City Schools will celebrate the dedication and character of our teachers during the annual Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Character Awareness Awards Breakfast on Jan. 30 at 7:30 am at the Hoover Randle Home and Gardens.

The event, hosted by the Finley Committee, was renamed to honor the late Robert F. Bumpus, a former HCS coach whose leadership and vision left a lasting legacy on the district. The awards recognize three outstanding educators—one each from the elementary, middle and high school levels—for their exceptional commitment to students, positive influence on school culture, and embodiment of character in their daily work.

This year’s event marks one of the program’s most robust nomination cycles, with over 70 teachers nominated by their peers, reflecting the profound impact educators have across the district.