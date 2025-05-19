Hoover council agrees to buy new 42-foot-tall Christmas tree for $75,070

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People gather around the official Christmas tree for the city of Hoover, Alabama, at the city's tree lighting ceremony at Hoover City Hall on Dec. 3, 2024

The Hoover City Council on Monday night agreed to shell out $75,070 for a new 42-foot-tall artificial Christmas tree to be installed along U.S. 31 next to Hoover City Hall over the holiday period.

The city’s current Christmas tree, which is 1 foot taller, was purchased in 2013 and “at some point they wear out; they break down; the lights don’t work; they get kind of brittle,” Hoover Parks and Recreation Director Erin Colbaugh said. “That’s where we are with this.”

The new tree will come pre-lit and with all new ornaments, Colbaugh said. It just has to be assembled each year.

City workers are going to try to salvage some of the existing tree and put it up at Veterans Park, but a base with an electrical hookup will have to be built for it there, she said. She’s unsure how much of the tree is salvageable, she said.

The new tree is being ordered now so it will arrive in time to be put up for December, Colbaugh said. This will be the tree the city uses for its annual Christmas tree lighting.

