Hoover council approves up to $2 million for 27 new police vehicles

The Hoover City Council this week agreed to amend the city’s budget to provide $2 million to buy 27 new vehicles for the Hoover Police Department.

Mayor Nick Derzis said the Police Department’s vehicle fleet has been neglected for years. Last year, the department got only five new vehicles, he said.

“Here we are the city of Hoover, and we’ve got some 2012 cars,” Derzis said. “It’s hard to believe. … Public safety will always be a priority to us.”

