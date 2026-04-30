Hoover council reappoints Paquette, Dismukes to school, arts boards

× Expand Paquette photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools; Dismukes photo courtesy of Tracy True Dismukes The Hoover City Council on Monday night reappointed Alan Paquette to a second term on the Hoover Board of Education and Tracy Dismukes for a second term on the Hoover Arts Council.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night reappointed Alan Paquette to a second term on the Hoover Board of Education and Tracy Dismukes for a second term on the Hoover Arts Council.

Paquette has been on the Hoover school board for five years and this past year served as president of the board. His new term will be in effect for another five years until June 2031. Paquette is vice president for property management for Jim Wilson & Associates and manager of The Offices at 3000 Riverchase. He also is chairman of the Hoover Health Care Authority.

Dismukes, a Realtor with ARC Realty, first was appointed to the Hoover Arts Council in December 2022, filling an unexpired term of Julie Preskitt. She previously had a heavy involvement with the band and choir booster clubs at Hoover High School. Her new term will go through May 2031.