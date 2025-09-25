Hoover council to hold budget hearings Thursday, Sept. 25

The Hoover City Council plans to have public budget hearings with city department heads on Thursday, Sept. 26, to hear their requests for the fiscal 2026 budget.

Those budget hearings are scheduled to take place around noon immediately following an 11:50 a.m. special council meeting to canvas and certify the results of Tuesday’s City Council runoff elections.

The budget hearings are expected to last several hours. The City Council on Monday passed a resolution to continue using the 2025 budget as a guide until the 2026 budget is passed by the new City Council that will be sworn into office on Nov. 3.

The 2026 budget year officially begins Oct. 1.

Click here to see department requests for the 2026 budget.