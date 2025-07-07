Hoover election field set at 18 candidates, including two for mayor

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson election day photo Hoover municipal elections are scheduled for Aug. 26.

The ballot is now set for Hoover’s municipal election on Aug. 26, with 18 candidates qualifying to run for office — including two candidates for mayor and 16 vying for seven seats on the City Council.

Mayor Frank Brocato is seeking a third term and faces a challenge from Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis.

On the council side, two incumbents — Steve McClinton in Place 7 and Casey Middlebrooks in Place 6 — drew no opposition and will retain their seats without appearing on the ballot. That leaves 14 candidates competing in the remaining five council races.

Three current council members — John Lyda, Curt Posey and Sam Swiney — chose not to seek re-election, ensuring at least three new faces will join the council after the election.

The Hoover City Clerk’s Office said it still needs to verify that candidates who filed late submitted the required economic interest statements to the Alabama Ethics Commission, but barring disqualifications, the field is as follows:

Mayor: Frank Brocato (i), Nick Derzis

Council Place 1: Tanveer Patel, Robin Schultz

Council Place 2: Clint Bircheat, Kenneth Cox Jr., Copeland Johnson, Gene Smith

Council Place 3: Liz Lane, Ashley Lovell, Robert Williams

Council Place 4: Christian Coleman, Khristi Driver (i), Donna Mazur

Council Place 5: Steve Lawrence, Derrick Murphy (i)

Council Place 6: Casey Middlebrooks (i)

Council Place 7: Steve McClinton (i)

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

Readers can also hear directly from the candidates during a citywide election forum hosted by Starnes Media sister newspaper Hoover Sun on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Hoover City Schools Performing Arts Center, moderated by former state Rep. Paul DeMarco. The event is presented by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, Hoover Sun and the League of Women Voters of Alabama. Look for a detailed election preview in the August print edition of the Hoover Sun, with additional coverage online at 280Living.com and HooverSun.com.