Hoover election Q&A: Does Hoover need a property tax increase?

Hoover voters will choose their next mayor and City Council on Aug. 26. Hoover’s current chief of police Nick Derzis is challenging Mayor Frank Brocato for the mayor’s seat, and fourteen candidates are vying to fill five other City Council seats on the ballot.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with the Hoover Sun.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Frank Brocato: Our teachers do an incredible job, and our school board works hard to keep Hoover among Alabama’s best. But our schools face real challenges, especially in mental health and counseling alongside excellent academics and athletics. We’ve tripled funding, providing $9 million in cash and in-kind support. The council passed a resolution allowing a property tax vote. As a resident, I would vote yes, but the board must sell it to residents.

Nick Derzis: School funding is the responsibility of the Hoover Board of Education, which operates independently from the mayor’s office. It would be inappropriate for me to suggest anything for them, just as they wouldn’t direct city services. I recently announced the formation of an Education Advisory Committee comprised of two former school board presidents, a former Hoover High School principal, involved parents and a workforce educator. I’ll maintain a strong, open relationship with the school system.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 1 CANDIDATES

Tanveer Patel: Hoover can avoid a property tax increase by launching an Educational Innovation Hub on school campuses. Partnering with universities, tech firms and nonprofits, the hub would offer workforce training, dual enrollment and adult education. This creates new revenue through rentals, sponsorships and grants while preparing students for high-demand careers. It transforms schools into economic engines, attracting investment and talent. This bold, future-focused model strengthens education without burdening taxpayers or draining city reserves.

Robin Schultz: Hoover’s voters, not just the council or government, must decide on the proposed 2.4 mil ad valorem tax increase — $72 yearly per $100,000 home value. [A vote was] approved by the City Council in 2019 and Alabama Legislature; it awaits the Hoover Board of Education’s vote call, which would let Hoover voters decide. If passed in 2019, it could have added, based on estimates, $3.6 million for schools. As a council member, I’ll prioritize transparency and community input but am opposed to any tax hike for our residents without their input.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2 CANDIDATES

Clint Bircheat: No new taxes, but that isn’t the sole decision of the council. Hoover’s millage tax, compared to other communities, is appropriate. There seems to be enough money to meet the majority of needs in our schools. I don’t believe there’s a need for a new millage tax to support our schools. Rather, the city should continue to save in a manner that allows increased revenue from sales taxes to be sent to our school system and its growing needs.

Kenneth Cox Jr.: I believe that this is worth considering, as it has been effective when implemented in other school systems.

Copeland Johnson: No. Hoover does not need a property tax increase for schools. Instead, Hoover should increase the city’s contribution to schools by reducing other line items in the budget and increasing revenues from a thriving city economy. This will protect residents without students in Hoover City Schools.

Gene Smith: That is the responsibility of the Board of Education. I know that the cost of education continues to rise, but so do property values in Hoover. The Board of Education was able to get a statute passed by the Alabama Legislature a number of years ago for a property increase election. That election has never been held.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3 CANDIDATES

Liz Lane: This is a complex issue. While schools often need more funding, we must first examine the existing budget. Developers adding homes should contribute to school support before increasing student populations. I have two children in Hoover public schools — we chose Hoover for its strong education. A property tax increase is one option, but not the only one. The priority is ensuring all our kids have access to the best education possible.

Ashley Lovell: Tax increases should be the last resort. Many of the problems our schools are facing are due to a lack of planning and irresponsible growth. Schools are overcrowded because multi-family housing has been approved at too rapid of a pace and current spending to support our schools has fallen behind while other measures take priority. We should examine the budget first, then allow the people to vote to determine if an increase is needed.

Robert Williams: I believe we need to fully support our schools in any way possible. The argument can be made that the two school systems in Jefferson County that often outrank Hoover have slightly higher millage rates. If it is determined by the educational experts that a tax increase would significantly improve our educational system without wasteful spending, it should be strongly considered.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4 CANDIDATES

Christian Coleman: Hoover schools are excellent, and we have a duty to keep them that way. I would work with the school board, the superintendent, teachers and administrators to learn what they believe is best for Hoover City Schools.

Khristi Driver: This is not a City Council decision. The question is whether the Hoover Board of Education and the superintendent believe there is need for additional funding and are willing to ask for a referendum vote of the people for that purpose. A referendum vote is the legally available method for increasing the property tax. I would defer to the BOE on determining whether or when we have reached a point where the system requires a property tax increase vote.

Donna Mazur: I don’t believe that Hoover needs a property tax increase for the school system. I believe that Hoover should be able to give the school system at least 5-7% from our revenue.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5 CANDIDATES

Steve Lawrence: Hoover City Schools need additional funding. I support allowing voters to decide on the proposed 2.4-mill increase for schools. However, realistically, with higher assessed property values, voters will likely reject it. I also oppose raising sales taxes because our city struggles to attract new businesses and our current sales tax revenue remains stagnant. A better solution is to dedicate an existing half cent sales tax specifically for schools, while the City Council reduces spending to offset additional money to schools.

Derrick Murphy: I’ve always supported Hoover’s schools — helping increase city funding from under $2 million to $8 million annually, which includes SROs. My goal is to grow city revenue through economic development so we can fund schools, police, fire and city services without placing added tax burdens on residents. Any property tax request must come from the school board and go to voters.