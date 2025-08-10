Hoover election Q&A: Is the city growing too fast?

Hoover voters will choose their next mayor and City Council on Aug. 26. Hoover’s current chief of police Nick Derzis is challenging Mayor Frank Brocato for the mayor’s seat, and fourteen candidates are vying to fill five other City Council seats on the ballot.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with the Hoover Sun.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Frank Brocato: We are adding homes at the right pace. We’ve managed growth without straining services or schools. Traffic is a concern, which is why we’ve invested significantly in roadways, including building a new I-459 interchange. I’ll continue requiring responsible development that aligns with our infrastructure and comprehensive land use plan while always being vigilant about its impact on schools to keep Hoover as one of the top cities in the country to live and work.

Nick Derzis: Growth itself isn’t the issue; planning is. People want to live in Hoover, and that’s good. But are we aligning development with impacts on schools, roads and stormwater systems? Too often, new neighborhoods are approved without long-term coordination or infrastructure investment and planning. Developers must be held accountable for their share of costs. I support growth that is sustainable and intentional, not reactive. We must think 10–20 years ahead, ensuring new housing strengthens our community.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 1 CANDIDATES

Tanveer Patel: I believe new housing is coming a bit quickly. While I support growth, our infrastructure needs time to adjust. I support a smarter, more balanced pace — using available tools like Google Traffic heat maps and school capacity dashboards to guide where and when to build. Instead of pausing development, offer incentives for projects that ease traffic, improve drainage or add public spaces — aligning growth with community benefit, not just speed.

Robin Schultz: Hoover’s status as a top U.S. place to live drives growth, demanding new homes. We must ensure infrastructure — roads and schools — is in place before residents move in. Strong collaboration between the city, developers, builders and school system is essential for smart growth. As a council member, I’ll foster these partnerships to deliver a seamless, positive experience for all residents, preserving Hoover’s appeal while prioritizing robust infrastructure.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2 CANDIDATES

Clint Bircheat: Our roads and schools are at or over capacity in some cases. We need to continue to build homes at a competitive pace to spur on our local economy. However, we must do this in light of capacity of our infrastructure, schools, engineering capabilities, market demands locally and macroeconomic factors. We also need to continue to reinvest in the aging parts of our city and encourage investment in existing homes that carry rich history.

Kenneth Cox Jr.: The right pace – we just need to pay attention to school growth. Everything must be done in a reasonable and responsible growth mindset.

Copeland Johnson: I would need to know more about the overall housing market to answer that question, but I am learning daily! What I will say is that the pace has to match the demand, and the demand is driven by the demographic of the buyer. Smart development of homes that appeal to Gen Z buyers will make young professionals want to choose Hoover, and make those who were raised here want to stay. On the other hand, a surplus of homes that will not attract buyers is harmful at any pace. In any case, city officials should work with stakeholders, listen to residents and follow what the community desires.

Gene Smith: The city has no choice at the rate of new home growth. Property owners have the right to develop property as long as they follow all zoning and construction ordinances and policies. One way to control new growth is to control annexation and negotiation with developers as they request planned unit developments. There is already enough undeveloped property in Hoover for the construction of approaching 3,500 homes.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3 CANDIDATES

Liz Lane: It’s not just the pace of new homes, but the type, impact and infrastructure to support them. We must ensure developments don’t strain schools, harm the environment or flood the market, lowering existing home values. Each project should meet real community needs. The city must have enough engineers and inspectors to thoroughly review plans. Most importantly, community input is essential to protect the well-being of Hoover residents and guide responsible growth.

Ashley Lovell: I believe existing neighborhoods should be respected and consulted before any new development (residential or commercial) begins. The pace at which homes are being added is quickly causing more problems than it is fixing. Schools are being overcrowded, traffic congestion is constant, and public services are becoming overwhelmed. I would slow the development of multi-unit housing until the previously stated issues are resolved or a plan is put in place to do so.

Robert Williams: The city’s residential construction pace appears to be sufficient to compensate for the inventory shortage observed during the preceding years. However, it is imperative to strike a balance between the introduction of new homes and the capacity of the infrastructure to accommodate them effectively.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4 CANDIDATES

Christian Coleman: I do not believe Hoover is adding homes too quickly, but I do believe the inspection and review process needs work. Developments are being granted waivers in order to cut corners. I believe we should strengthen the process so that new homes do not negatively impact existing homes, and we should fix our troubled infrastructure as we do.

Khristi Driver: I would characterize the pace as about right, since people are moving into Hoover as fast as homes can be built. Most of the homes being built today were planned decades ago. There are a limited number of residentially-zoned, undeveloped properties remaining in Hoover. Because we’re reaching the limits of available space, I’m not concerned about overbuilding homes in Hoover. Our school superintendent is consulted about capacity any time new home approvals are considered, and his input is critical.

Donna Mazur: I believe that before we add homes, we must get the school board involved to see where they stand on this issue.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5 CANDIDATES

Steve Lawrence: Demand for homes in Hoover remains strong due to low crime rates and great schools. Infrastructure, school capacity, traffic and market demand should all factor into deciding the appropriate pace of growth.

Derrick Murphy: As Alabama’s sixth-largest city, much of Hoover’s home growth was approved decades ago. Growth is inevitable, but the real challenge is ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace. Over the past nine years, I’ve helped lead major investments in roads, turn lanes, signals and now future construction of Exit 9. My focus is on planning for smart, healthy growth that protects residents’ quality of life while positioning Hoover to thrive in a growing region.