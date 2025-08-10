Hoover election Q&A: What initiative will you champion?

Hoover voters will choose their next mayor and City Council on Aug. 26. Hoover’s current chief of police Nick Derzis is challenging Mayor Frank Brocato for the mayor’s seat, and fourteen candidates are vying to fill five other City Council seats on the ballot.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with the Hoover Sun.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Frank Brocato: I will work with the City Council and lead the effort to build a performing and visual arts center. My administration is the first to address this, and we’ve already secured about 50% of the funding. It will enrich our community, support school arts programs and attract regional visitors. Hoover deserves a place for performances and exhibits that enhance our cultural life and economy, and make Hoover a full-service city families are proud to call home.

Nick Derzis: Restoring transparency and fiscal responsibility. The Kroll Report exposed serious mismanagement and lack of institutional controls in city finances, contradicting the “spin” that “everything is fine.” Under this administration, city debt is at an all-time high, new taxes were passed under false pretenses, and promised benefits — like the grocery tax cut — were rescinded due to poor planning. Residents deserve better. I will bring common-sense leadership, ensure financial integrity and restore trust in how our money is managed.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 1 CANDIDATES

Tanveer Patel: I will champion an initiative to attract businesses and drive economic growth. This would offer incentive packages, including tax abatements (up to 5 years) and workforce training grants ($10,000-$20,000 per business), targeting high-growth sectors like tech and health care. With Hoover’s 2024 revenue of $181 million, adding 100 new businesses could generate $5 million annually and 200+ jobs ($60,000+ salaries). This priority diversifies revenue, reduces vacancies and ensures fiscal stability without tax hikes.

Robin Schultz: Transparency in city government. The residents are entitled to know what their elected leaders are doing.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2 CANDIDATES

Clint Bircheat: Working in the technology and health care sector, I see exciting start-ups or mid-sized businesses looking for places to plant roots. Hoover is a great place for these businesses, and the people that work in them will want to live in communities like ours. I want to attract new businesses and bring in new folks to a lot of these homes so they can shop at our stores, eat at our restaurants and reinvest in our community.

Kenneth Cox Jr.: Making sure our schools and first responders are fully funded, and that we incentivize good police, firefighters, nurses and teachers to stay and thrive in our city. That along with continuing to be a city that supports our small businesses and industries and that we have a strong infrastructure to support our rapid growth.

Copeland Johnson: I would champion citywide stormwater management, awareness and prevention efforts, in a way that goes beyond minimum standards and case-by-case attention to certain residents. There are roles that the city, residents and stakeholders all should play. Disjointed efforts have led to few results. I am striving to be the one council member designated to take the lead on generating ideas, communicating with residents and benchmarking cost-effective and time sensitive progress.

Gene Smith: Transparency and communication. Those can and should be handled quickly and efficiently. Returning council meeting records to the full conversations so those needing to understand the council’s legislative intent will completely understand. Make sure all City Council, planning and zoning and Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings held in the council chambers are both transcribed and video recorded and maintained as governmental historical records.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3 CANDIDATES

Liz Lane: If elected, I’ll advocate for water management and champion the arts in Hoover. With 15 years in the arts industry, I’ve seen how arts investment strengthens communities socially and economically. It’s time Hoover invests in its cultural diversity and creative talent. Arts education improves empathy and academic success, reducing discipline issues by 20.7% and boosting writing scores by 13%. Community arts centers also raise property values and lower crime, enhancing quality of life for all.

Ashley Lovell: I would champion transparency on the council. The people of Hoover are our bosses. They deserve to know what business the council is working on at all times as well as the reasoning and impact that business may have on our city. I would ensure the citizens of Hoover have a voice and their concerns are heard.

Robert Williams: I would like for us to encourage the residents of Hoover to utilize the information available to make sure that they take advantage of the transparency in city government that we all want and expect. This could come in the form of public forums where residents are informed of what is going on in the city and are allowed to ask relevant questions. But, they must participate.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4 CANDIDATES

Christian Coleman: I would rejoin the Storm Water Management Authority. This cooperative includes the other cities of the over-the-mountain area and several more in Jefferson County. They work together to manage stormwater. I believe we need a great working relationship with our neighboring cities because water does not stop at a city line.

Khristi Driver: The city has set aside $17 million for a center for the arts but does not have a clear plan for achieving that. My priority will be to ensure we gather the right voices for input, understand the studies and work done to date, determine the right size, design and other elements needed, have a good estimate of additional resources needed, set a plan for achieving the goal over time, and take steady steps to get it done.

Donna Mazur: We must help our residents with stormwater problems. We cannot keep avoiding the issue.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5 CANDIDATES

Steve Lawrence: Financial transparency and accountability are my top priority. The city must be completely transparent about every dollar of taxpayer money. Record revenue, record spending and record debt are unacceptable.

Derrick Murphy: If re-elected, I’ll continue prioritizing infrastructure safety to prevent failures that could risk lives or damage. I also want to advance a long-term plan for a performing arts facility — something our community has requested. With strong school arts programs (both performing and visual), this investment supports our residents, honors their creativity and boosts economic development by attracting visitors and generating revenue. It’s time to bring this vision to life for our city’s cultural and economic future.