Hoover Hayride and Family Night returns this year to Veterans Park

× Expand Staff photo. A child looks out during the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night that included trick-or-treat booths and food vendors. The event returns this year to Veterans Park on Oct. 29.

The city of Hoover plans to host its 2021 Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road on Friday, Oct. 29.

It has been two years since the event has taken place. The hayride night last year was originally changed to a Treat Night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, but eventually canceled due to evolving recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This year’s celebration is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. at Veterans Park if health conditions allow. “I’m hoping we can still do it as planned,” city events coordinator Erin Colbaugh said.

The hayride night is normally on a Thursday night to avoid conflicts with high school football games, but this year Hoover High School has no football game Oct. 29 and Spain Park High School’s football game that week is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28.

At Hoover Hayride and Family Night, there usually are at least six tractors pulling trailers filled with hay around a decorated path, and kids are encouraged to dress in costumes.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce recruits businesses, churches and other groups to hand out candy to the kids at booths, and kids are encouraged to bring bags to collect the candy.

There also will be food trucks there to provide dinner or snacks, Colbaugh said.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Parking will be available at Spain Park High School.