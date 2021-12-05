Hoover Helps doubles donations with 2021 Ho Ho Hoover event

× 1 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover32 The Hoover High School choir sings at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 2 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover10 Lisa Ripp, the events coordinator for the Grace Klein Community nonprofit puts whipped cream on hot chocolate at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 3 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover22 Cathy Shunnarah, Kaye Huff and Susan Toth pose for a photo with Santa Claus at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 4 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover21 Ornaments hang on the Hoover Fire Department's Christmas tree at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 5 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover20 Linda Butler, at left, and her granddaughter, Allison Butler, check out the Leadership Hoover Christmas tree at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 6 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover2 Hoover Belle Emma Kathryn Jones welcomes people to the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 7 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover25 Spain Park High School choir director Jim Schaeffer sings Christmas music at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 8 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover26 Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway, left, and Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen 2022 Jayla Duncan serve as emcees at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 9 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover11 Guests check out the refreshments at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 10 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover1 Tynette Lynch, the city of Hoover's director of hospitality, tourism and events, and a Hoover Belle welcome poeple to the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 11 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover12 Jesse Wilson, a member of the Spain Park High School choir, poses for a photo with Santa Claus at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 12 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover14 Cordelia Fox, a member of the Spain Park High School choir, sings a solo at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 13 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover15 People look over the silent auction items at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 14 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover13 Silas McDaniel, 6, poses for a photo with Santa Claus at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 15 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover17 People mingle at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 16 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover16 Kill and Kaye Huff look over the silent auction items at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 17 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover18 Shelley Shaw, executive director for the Hoover City Schools Foundation, and Hoover High School student McKenzie Blackledge, a member of the foundation's Student Board, pose for a photo by the foundation's Christmas tree at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 18 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover23 Spain Park High School student Tyler Moore entertains the crowd at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 19 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover Hoover Service Club members Debbie Rutherford, Elaine Thompson and Rhonda Boyd pose for a photo with the club's Christmas tree at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 20 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover24 Hoover High School choir members dance to music during the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 21 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover28 The Hoover High School choir sings at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 22 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover27 Representatives for Hoover High School accept the first-place award for the best decorated Christmas tree at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. From left are Hoover Helps cofounder Greg Bishop, Holly Turner (who led the decorating effort), three Hoover High School ambassadors, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway and Miss Hoover's Oustanding Teen 2022 Jayla Duncan. × 23 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover4 Sara McDaniel stands by the tree decorated by the Hoover-AHEAD (Ambassadors for Hoover Equity and Diversity) group at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 24 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover31 The Hoover High School choir sings at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 25 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover36 Ornaments decorate the Hoover High School Christmas tree, which won first place in the tree decorating contest at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 26 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover5 Santa talks with one of his elves at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 27 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover8 Refreshments were available for guests at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 28 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover9 Refreshments were available for guests at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 29 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover7 People mingle and listen to the Hoover High School choir perform at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 30 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover6 Tynette Lynch, the city of Hoover's director of hospitality, tourism and events, poses for a photo with Santa Claus at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 31 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover35 The Hoover High School Christmas tree won first place at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 32 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover34 Hoover Helps founders Donna and Greg Bishop pose for a photo with Santa Claus at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 33 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover29 The Hoover High School choir sings at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 34 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover3 Melody Harden, at left, and Carol Cauthen, center, look at the Christmas tree decorated by the Bluff Park Art Association at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 35 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover30 The Hoover High School choir sings at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. × 36 of 36 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211205_Ho_Ho_Hoover33 Lisa Ripp, the events coordinator for the Grace Klein Community nonprofit, serves hot chocolate at the 2021 Ho Ho Hoover fundraiser for the Hoover Helps nonprofit at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The Hoover Helps nonprofit that helps provide food and clothing for needy children raised more than $8,000 with its Ho Ho Hoover event Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens, organizers said.

That's about double what was raised the first time the event was held in 2019, said Greg Bishop, cofounder of Hoover Helps.

"It was awesome," Bishop said. "It's just a testament to the place we live. People in this community rally around each other, and they're eager to help each other."

The event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 300 people showed up for the come-and-go event this year, including volunteers and entertainers, said Tynette Lynch, director of tourism and hospitality for the city of Hoover, which helped put on the event.

The choirs and dance teams from Hoover and Spain Park high schools and dancers from the Alabama Dance Academy provided entertainment. Guests also had a chance to eat refreshments, tour the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens, see 15 Christmas trees decorated by nonprofits and other groups, and participate in a silent auction.

The Hoover High School tree won first place, while the Hoover Fire Department came in second and the Hoover Service Club won third place. The tree from the Hoover Public Library won the People’s Choice award, and the Bluff Park Art Association won for best craftsmanship.

The silent auction included 21 items or packages, including tickets to events such as the SEC Baseball Tournament, World Games 2022 events and Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Other items include alcoholic beverages, a grill, artwork, fireworks, a basketball signed by Alabama coach Nate Oats and a night’s stay and breakfast at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa.

Tickets for the event cost $15, but children 12 and younger got in free. All proceeds went to Hoover Helps.

Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway and Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen 2022 Jayla Duncan served as emcees for the event, and the Hoover Belles and ambassadors from Hoover and Spain Park high schools helped welcome and serve guests.

Check out some of the performances given during the event:

