Hoover hosts back-to-back marching band showcases this October

× Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park band performs during a game between Spain Park vs Helena on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles

Music, precision and school spirit will take center stage in Hoover this October as the city and local high schools prepare to host two major marching band events, drawing talented performers and enthusiastic fans from across the state – the first hosted by Hoover High, and then a week later, by Spain Park High.

The month kicks off with the Hoover Invitational Marching Festival on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium at 100 Ben Chapman Drive. Admission is $13 for adults, while children 5 and under get in free.

First held in 1978, the festival is the longest-running event at the Met and has grown into a staple of the fall marching season, according to the Hoover High School Band website. Over the years, the Hoover Invitational Marching Festival has welcomed hundreds of high school bands, becoming known for its competitive spirit and high-quality performances.

Its long history has helped establish Hoover as a central hub for marching band excellence in Alabama, drawing fans and participants year after year.

Bands from across the region will showcase their hard work in front of judging panels, scoring in areas such as music, visual performance and general effect. Bands, auxiliaries, percussion sections and drum majors will all receive ratings ranging from superior to fair, with the option for groups to enter for ratings or comments only.

Trophies and medals will be awarded to ensembles and individuals earning superior ratings, while “Best in Class” trophies will go to the top percussion, drum major, color guard, majorette and dance line in each class.

Additional awards will also be awarded for first, second and third place trophies based on total scores within each class.

The all-day format gives fans the opportunity to hear a wide variety of marching bands and auxiliaries from all over the state, while also having stadium seating and multiple concession options.

Judges for this year’s competition will be:

Music Ensemble – Greg Snyder – Nashville

Music Individual – Michael Roy – Foley High School

Visual Ensemble – Reggie Tolbert – Haleyville High School – Retired

Visual Individual – David Raney – Sparkman High School – Retired

Music General Effect – Craig Aarhus – Mississippi State University

Visual General Effect – Cara Morantz – University of Alabama at Birmingham

Percussion – Joe Fant – Fairhope

Color Guard – Adrian Fitchpatrick – Hoover High School

Dance/Majorette – Charity Jones – Vestavia Hills High School

Drum Major – Travis Bender – Oak Mountain High School

Just a week later, the spotlight shifts to Spain Park High School, where the Alabama Marching Band Championship for 3A, 4A and 5A bands will be held on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 4700 Jaguar Drive.

This annual event celebrates school spirit and musical excellence, with a full day of performances from high school bands across the state. Fans can look forward to marching, music and the excitement of competition as schools vie for top honors.

General admission is $15, while children 5 and younger get in free. Concessions will be available throughout the event, and parking is free, with designated handicap parking at the stadium.

Both events highlight Hoover’s role as a hub for high school marching bands and offer the community a chance to support young musicians and performers. Whether it’s the longstanding tradition of the Hoover Invitational or the statewide showcase of the Alabama Marching Band Championship, October promises to be filled with music, movement and memorable performances.

BAND EVENTS AT A GLANCE

HOOVER INVITATIONAL MARCHING FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, Oct. 18

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, 100 Ben Chapman Drive

Cost: $13 adults, free for children 5 and younger

Hosted by: Hoover High School Band

Features: Bands from across Alabama; judging; trophies and ratings

ALABAMA MARCHING BAND CHAMPIONSHIP (3A, 4A, 5A)

When: Saturday, Oct. 25

Where: Spain Park High School, 4700 Jaguar Drive

Cost: $15 general admission, free for children 5 and younger

Hosted by: Spain Park High School

Features: Statewide competition; top bands in 3A, 4A and 5A classifications

Note: Both venues offer free parking, concessions and all-day performances.