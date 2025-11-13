Hoover, Jeff State, partner to offer free customer service class for businesses, agencies

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taste of Hoover 2019 8 Madison Harvel, a student in the Jefferson State Community College Culinary and Hospitality Institute, stirs a Mediterranean-style stew containing mussels, shrimp and cod at the 2019 Taste of Hoover fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

The city of Hoover on Monday, No­­v. 17, is offering a free customer service class to businesses and city employees to improve ­­and strengthen the city’s welcoming spirit and enhance people’s experiences in the city.

The class, called “Improving Customer Service: Southern Hospitality, Hoover Style,” will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 101 at the Judy Merritt Event Building at Jefferson State Community College’s Shelby-Hoover campus at 4801 Jaguar Drive.

It will be led by chef Joseph Mitchell, the former culinary and hospitality director at Jeff State and will draw inspiration from chef Charlie Trotter’s book called “Lessons in Service.”

Participants will explore what sets true hospitality apart from simple service — how to create meaningful connections, deliver memorable experiences and foster a culture of care that reflects Hoover’s Southern charm, a city news release said.

“This program is about more than customer service checklists,” said David Cohen, the program coordinator and founder of the Hoover Restaurant Alliance. “It’s about how we make people feel — turning everyday interactions into lasting impressions that reflect the best of Hoover.”

The class is open to all restaurant, hotel, retail, transportation and first responder staff, as well as anyone in a guest-facing role. This will be the first in a continuing series of classes aimed at helping Hoover businesses and employees deliver service that’s not only professional, but genuinely heartfelt.

To reserve a spot in the class or learn more, contact Cohen at 205-213-3617 or davidg.cohen@hotmail.com.