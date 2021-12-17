Hoover launches 'Love to Live in Hoover' marketing campaign

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211217_Love_to_Live_in_Hoover Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato speaks outside Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, during the launch of a "Love to Live in Hoover" marketing campaign on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211217_Love_to_Live_in_Hoover3 Hoover Council President John Lyda speaks outside Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, during the launch of a "Love to Live in Hoover" marketing campaign on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211217_Love_to_Live_in_Hoover5 Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens speaks outside Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, during the launch of a "Love to Live in Hoover" marketing campaign on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211217_Love_to_Live_in_Hoover6 Shelby County Commissioner Lindsey Allision speaks outside Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, during the launch of a "Love to Live in Hoover" marketing campaign on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211217_Love_to_Live_in_Hoover8 Hoover Council President John Lyda releases a balloon outside Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the launch of a "Love to Live in Hoover" marketing campaign on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 211217_Love_to_Live_in_Hoover2 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato speaks outside Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, during the launch of a "Love to Live in Hoover" marketing campaign on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Prev Next

The city of Hoover today launched a new marketing campaign to celebrate the city’s designation by the 24/7 Wall St. website earlier this year as the best place to live in Alabama.

City officials will be placing about 50 blue hearts that say “Love to Live in Hoover” in key places around the city and are asking residents to take selfies with the hearts and share them on social media.

Three of the hearts are 8 feet tall and will be placed at Hoover City Hall, somewhere in the U.S. 280 corridor and around the entrance to Trace Crossings, said Mark Jamroz, president and chief creative officer for Content Logistix, the company that worked with the city to develop the campaign.

The others are about 2 feet tall and will be put in places such as Aldridge Gardens, Veterans Park, the Riverchase Galleria, Hoover Public Library, Finley Center and Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Jamroz said.

Each plastic heart has a QR code that will link people to the “Love To Live in Hoover” Facebook page. City officials are encouraging people to comment on the Facebook page about why they love living in the city.

24/7 Wall St., a financial news and opinion company, does the “best place to live” rankings each year, considering every city, town and census-designated place with a population of at least 8,000 people, and weighing 25 factors in four main categories: the economy, affordability, quality of life and community.

Some of the specific factors considered included access to public spaces and services, the presence of entertainment and cultural amenities, crime rates and socioeconomic conditions.

Data from the most recent year available was pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other sources.

Hoover’s annual violent crime rate of 133 incidents per 100,000 people was well below the state rate of 511 incidents per 100,000, according to 24/7 Wall St.

People living in Hoover are also far more likely to be financially secure than the typical Alabama resident, the website said. The typical Hoover household earns $89,452 a year, and only 6.2% of the population live below the poverty line. Meanwhile, across all of Alabama, the median household income was $50,536, and the poverty rate stood at 16.7%.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato today said he has called Hoover his home for 40 years and truly loves the city.

“Frances [his wife] and I — we’ve had the opportunity to travel all over our country and visit some amazining places, but it’s always fun to get back home to Hoover, Alabama,” Brocato said. “I’ve always thought that Hoover was the best place to live for just a lot of reasons.”

While 24/7 Wall St. considered a lot of important factors in its rankings, there are some intangible things that really make Hoover the best place to live, he said.

“We love and we care like we’re a town of just a few hundred,” he said. “We support each other. We cheer each other on. If we disagree, we try to do so respectfully, and we always strive for excellence.”

The designation by 24/7 Wall St. is a reflection of the wonderful people who live in Hoover, the amazing businesses that choose to locate in the city and the fantastic and dedicated city employees, Brocato said.

“As mayor, I could not be more proud of who we are and what we represent,” he said.

Council Presdient John Lyda said this is an opportunity for people to celebrate the quality of life they get to enjoy as Hoover residents.

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said the success Hoover has achieved didn’t happen by accident.

“It required leadership, both past and present — leaders that possessed both great insight and foresight,” Stephens said. “You have been blessed to elect leaders throughout the years who love and care for your community just as much as you do. … It’s the result of great governance and working together with the stakeholders to create an environment for you the citizens to be successful. All of this leads to an enhanced quality of life.”

Shelby County Commissioner Lindsey Allison said she and other Shelby County residents are excited about Hoover’s designation as well because Hoover’s success benefits everyone in the area.

She is not surprised by the designation because she grew up in Hoover and knew as a child, as she rode her bicycle around Star Lake and enjoyed milkshakes from Green Valley Drugs, that something was different about Hoover, she said.

“I’ve watched from Shelby County as Hoover grows, and it grows in a quality nature that we all want to benefit from and live in and contribute to,” she said. “It betters all of us.”