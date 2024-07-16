Hoover makes livability.com's Top 100 Places to Live 2024 list

× Expand Image from livability.com website

Hoover once again this year made livability.com’s list of the top 100 best places to live in the country.

The website rates cities based on their economy, housing, cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health. Hoover was the only city in Alabama on the list this year.

Livability.com only considers cities with populations between 75,000 and 500,000 because “that’s the sweet spot in size for getting plugged in, finding your people and feeling at home fast.”

Also, the website places a premium on affordability, so it only considers cities with a median home value of $500,000 or less and analyzes average rent and home prices relative to income and other factors that influence the cost of living.

While livability.com doesn’t technically rank cities 1 to 100, Hoover had the 38th highest livability score on the list.

“Hoover’s Southern charm enchants residents,” the website said. “Coupled with affordability, championship golf courses, a low crime rate and well-maintained parks, Hoover has a family-friendly atmosphere. Residents take pride in their city, and the city has a strong community spirit.”

The website cites a robust economy supported by corporate offices for entities such as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Regions Financial Corp. and AT&T Alabama and cites close proximity to hospitals such as Children’s of Alabama. It also references a low crime rate, highly rated schools, a thriving arts scence, the Riverchase Galleria, the 350-acre Moss Rock Preserve nature park, Aldridge Gardens, Veterans Park, Black Creek Mountain Bike Park and Hoover Met Explore Playground and Splash Pad as high points.

See livability.com’s full report on Hoover here and see its complete list of the 100 best places to live in the country here.