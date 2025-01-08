Hoover mayor, council honor longtime Parks and Recreation Foundation members

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Four members of the Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation who are leaving the board are, from left, Dee Nance, John Gardner, Dennis Daigle and Bert Mullis.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday night honored four members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Foundation who are stepping off the board.

The Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation works to advance the quality and availability of parks and recreation programs and facilities in the city through fundraising.

The board members leaving the board are:

Bert Mullis, who was one of the original foundation members since its beginning in 1991

John Gardner, who served on the foundation board for 12 years, including as president

Dennis Daigle, who served on the foundation board for 11 years, including as president and vice president

Dee Nance, who was the city’s liaison to the board for 20 years before retiring in 2022 and then served on the board as a member from that point

In other business Monday night, the Hoover City Council:

Donated about 27 acres of city-owned rights of way along South Shades Crest Road to the Alabama Department of Transportation to make way for the new Exit 9 interchange on Interstate 459.

Approved a license to sell alcoholic beverages for Homewood Suites Birmingham South Inverness at 215 Inverness Center Drive

Declared seven Hoover Fire Department vehicles as surplus, including five Chevrolet Tahoes and two pickup trucks so they can be sold or donated to another entity

Held off on considering a resolution to appoint Zeel Zaveri and Jerry Sager to the Stadium Trace Village Improvement District to fill expired terms of Lawrence Kadish and Jim Massengill. Some council members said they would prefer to expand the current three-member board to five members and leave Kadish and Massengill on it, along with William Kadish, the CEO of Broad Metro, the developer for Stadium Trace Village.

